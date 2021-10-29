Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Daylight Saving Time Will Be Made Permanent In BC But Just Not This Year

There are ongoing plans to switch to a "pacific standard time."

Daylight Saving Time Will Be Made Permanent In BC But Just Not This Year
olegdudko | Dreamstime, kingmaphotos | Dreamstime

Changing the clocks back in fall was promised to be a thing of the past in B.C. as the province plans to move to a permanent standard time.

In 2019, B.C. passed legislation outlining its plans to switch from daylight saving time to a "pacific standard time," alongside with Washington state, Oregon and California.

More than 223,000 British Columbians responded to an online survey about scrapping seasonal time changes with 93% of people wanting to get rid of the twice-annual clock change tradition.

However, in 2020, B.C. Premier John Horgan said "it's quite clear that in the middle of a pandemic, making changes to daylight saving is not an urgent issue on people's minds," according to CTV.

Then, in March 2021, Global News reported that Horgan said the annual switch to daylight saving time, which B.C.'s NDP government has pledged to eliminate, would be the last time B.C. residents would do it.

Despite talk of moving to a time aligned with states in the U.S., it will not be happening on Sunday, November, 2021 as clocks still go back one hour at 2 a.m.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

How To Book Your COVID-19 Booster Dose In BC Now That Vaccines Are Available

Follow these steps.

WCHospital | Twitter

People in B.C. will start receiving their COVID-19 booster dose appointments, the province announced on October 26.

Everyone who received two doses, and who wants a booster, can receive it between six and eight months after their second dose.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Daylight Saving Time Could Still End For Good & An Ottawa MPP Isn't Giving Up

The MPP is asking New York to agree to end daylight saving time.

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime, JR_Ottawa | Twitter

Are you ready for darker days ahead? Ontario MPP Jeremy Roberts isn't as he continues his fight to end daylight saving time and make daylight time permanent year-round.

Ontario is set to wind back the clock one hour for daylight saving time on November 7 at 2 a.m., which means Ontarians will have less daylight in their evenings but an extra hour of sleep.

Keep Reading Show less

Gas Prices In BC Are Among The Highest In Canada & These Cities Rank As The Most Expensive

Might have to drive to Alberta for gas!

oleg19761977 | Dreamstime

Gas prices have been soaring and if you drive in B.C., you'll be all too familiar with the high prices.

Just one year ago, the average gas price across the province was 117 cents a litre but since then, the price of gas has skyrocketed up to over 170 cents a litre for some areas.

Keep Reading Show less

This Christmas Drive-Thru In BC Has 1 Million Twinkling Lights & It's Super Magical

Magical moments for everyone!

Courtesy of Glow Langley, @bitofruth | Instagram

A Christmas drive-thru is spreading some festive cheer in B.C for the holiday season.

Glow Langley is bringing its magical event back to Langley, B.C. and tickets are already on sale for the quintessential holiday activity.

Keep Reading Show less