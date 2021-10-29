Daylight Saving Time Will Be Made Permanent In BC But Just Not This Year
There are ongoing plans to switch to a "pacific standard time."
Changing the clocks back in fall was promised to be a thing of the past in B.C. as the province plans to move to a permanent standard time.
In 2019, B.C. passed legislation outlining its plans to switch from daylight saving time to a "pacific standard time," alongside with Washington state, Oregon and California.
More than 223,000 British Columbians responded to an online survey about scrapping seasonal time changes with 93% of people wanting to get rid of the twice-annual clock change tradition.
However, in 2020, B.C. Premier John Horgan said "it's quite clear that in the middle of a pandemic, making changes to daylight saving is not an urgent issue on people's minds," according to CTV.
Then, in March 2021, Global News reported that Horgan said the annual switch to daylight saving time, which B.C.'s NDP government has pledged to eliminate, would be the last time B.C. residents would do it.
Despite talk of moving to a time aligned with states in the U.S., it will not be happening on Sunday, November, 2021 as clocks still go back one hour at 2 a.m.