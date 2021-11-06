7 Tweets That Make A Very, Very Compelling Argument For Getting Rid Of Daylight Saving Time
Who's in charge here, and how can I show them these tweets?!
It's that time of year again! Daylight saving time is coming to end in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 7, and people aren't happy about it.
Not everywhere in Canada will change their clocks, but it's a heck of an inconvenience for those of us who will.
Even though we're getting an extra hour of sleep, the earlier sunsets and general stress of changing times have people on Twitter pretty riled up. Honestly? Some points are being made. Trudeau, if you're reading this, maybe consider getting rid of it altogether.
Twitter user Alison Williams rightly points out that it shouldn't be up to the rest of us to save daylight twice a year, while Emily Murnane issues the not-so-reassuring reminder that winter only gets more upsetting after daylight saving ends.
In case anyone out there is feeling depressed right now, just remember this: daylight saving ends this weekend and the sun\u2019s gonna start setting at like 4 pm so honestly it\u2019s gonna get much much worse— Emily Murnane (@Emily Murnane) 1635819789
This popular graphic "informing" Canadians how to change the time on various devices has resurfaced but, unfortunately, not everyone can rely on smartphone magic. In fact, some Canadians recently noticed their phones changed time a week too early!
Oh yeah...the non-evil Daylight Saving changeover, where we're gifted an extra hour of Z's Sunday morning.\n\nKick those clocks back an hour tonight:pic.twitter.com/5OuaWA41Ql— JustynTyme (@JustynTyme) 1636209436
If sunsets at 4:45 p.m. don't convince you that daylight saving is just pure wrong, we're not sure what will.
Daylight saving time ends this Sunday, November 7th, 2021. Sunset on Sunday evening in NYC will be at 4:45pm.— New York Metro Weather (@New York Metro Weather) 1635764700
Dr. Eric Sprankle unfortunately reminds those of us who find the darkness difficult for their mental health that an earlier sunset won't do them any favours.
Don\u2019t forget to set your clocks back tonight and your seasonal depression forward tomorrow.— Eric Sprankle, PsyD (@Eric Sprankle, PsyD) 1636210775
Twitter user Rossi The Jeweler showed us a vision of what our next four months look like — staring out the dark window and remembering better, lighter times.
Daylight saving is this Sunday. Hello darkness my old friendpic.twitter.com/20Z6CKF7Ra— Rossi The Jeweler (@Rossi The Jeweler) 1636061775
And @jxeker sums up one of the best reasons to scrap daylight saving time — if it feels so weird and cruel each year, maybe something really does need to change!
me, on my 30th winter and clocks going back, still surprised when it gets dark before 5pm in novemberpic.twitter.com/h8EcasK26q— \ufe0ejoe (@\ufe0ejoe) 1635785453
Of course, it's never all bad — @XOXOAeiress is clearly able to find the benefit to all of this, squeezing an extra hour out of karaoke tonight. There truly is a silver lining to everything!
Nah it\u2019s daylight saving so i get an extra hour to be in drunk in love singing R&B at karaoke tonight— The Visionsary \ud83e\uddde\u200d\u2640\ufe0f (@The Visionsary \ud83e\uddde\u200d\u2640\ufe0f) 1636213996
So good luck out there, Canada — enjoy your extra hour of sleep at least!