7 Tweets That Make A Very, Very Compelling Argument For Getting Rid Of Daylight Saving Time

Who's in charge here, and how can I show them these tweets?!

Lance McMillan | Narcity

It's that time of year again! Daylight saving time is coming to end in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 7, and people aren't happy about it.

Not everywhere in Canada will change their clocks, but it's a heck of an inconvenience for those of us who will.

Even though we're getting an extra hour of sleep, the earlier sunsets and general stress of changing times have people on Twitter pretty riled up. Honestly? Some points are being made. Trudeau, if you're reading this, maybe consider getting rid of it altogether.

Twitter user Alison Williams rightly points out that it shouldn't be up to the rest of us to save daylight twice a year, while Emily Murnane issues the not-so-reassuring reminder that winter only gets more upsetting after daylight saving ends.

This popular graphic "informing" Canadians how to change the time on various devices has resurfaced but, unfortunately, not everyone can rely on smartphone magic. In fact, some Canadians recently noticed their phones changed time a week too early!

If sunsets at 4:45 p.m. don't convince you that daylight saving is just pure wrong, we're not sure what will.

Dr. Eric Sprankle unfortunately reminds those of us who find the darkness difficult for their mental health that an earlier sunset won't do them any favours.

Twitter user Rossi The Jeweler showed us a vision of what our next four months look like — staring out the dark window and remembering better, lighter times.

And @jxeker sums up one of the best reasons to scrap daylight saving time — if it feels so weird and cruel each year, maybe something really does need to change!

Of course, it's never all bad — @XOXOAeiress is clearly able to find the benefit to all of this, squeezing an extra hour out of karaoke tonight. There truly is a silver lining to everything!

So good luck out there, Canada — enjoy your extra hour of sleep at least!

