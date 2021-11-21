Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
winter in canada

Earliest Sunsets Of 2021 Will Be Different Across Canada & Here's When To Expect It Near You

The earliest across the country will be at 1:41 p.m. 😱

Earliest Sunsets Of 2021 Will Be Different Across Canada & Here's When To Expect It Near You
Marek Poplawski | Dreamstime, Stephan Pietzko | Dreamstime

Bad news, sun lovers! Across Canada, the nights are getting darker and longer, which means the earliest sunsets of this year are just around the corner.

While the earliest sunset in the country will be at 1:41 p.m (yikes!), the exact times vary depending on where you live.

Here's a look at when the earliest sunset of the year will be in all thirteen of Canada's provincial and territorial capitals, as well as Ottawa, so you can prepare for the shorter days ahead!

Ottawa, Ontario

In Canada's capital, the earliest sunsets of the year will be between December 5 and 13, when the sun will go down at 4:19 p.m., according to timeanddate.

Residents will experience pretty short daylight hours during this time, as the sun won't rise until around 7:30 a.m.

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

In St. John's, the earliest sunsets of 2021 will be at 4:09 p.m. from December 6 to 15.

With a sunrise as late as 7:42 a.m. by December 15, this means there will be less than 8 hours and 30 minutes of daylight on this day. Eek!

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Over in Halifax, the sun will set as early as 4:33 p.m. between December 7 and 12, 2021.

With sunrise happening at around 7:40 a.m. at this time of year, residents can expect just under 9 hours of daylight on average.

Fredericton, New Brunswick

In the capital of New Brunswick, residents will experience the earliest sunsets at 4:41 p.m. this year, from December 5 to 15.

The sun will rise pretty late during this period, just before 8 a.m., which means the days will be approximately 8 hours and 40 minutes long.

Charlottetown, PEI

Those who live in Charlottetown can expect the shortest day of the year to be on December 21, when the sun will rise at 7:52 a.m. and set at 4:29 p.m.

Quebec City, Quebec

It's coming, Quebec! Residents of this city should prepare for the short days between December 5 and 15 especially, when the sun will set at 3:56 p.m.

Toronto, Ontario

Torontonians should prepare for dark afternoons and evenings between December 4 and 13, when the sun will set at 4:40 p.m.

Daylight hours during this period will be around 9 hours long thanks to the sunrise at around 7:40 a.m.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Get ready, Manitoba! In Winnipeg, the sun will set as early as 4:27 p.m. from December 6 to 17.

The daylight hours will be short during this period, lasting just over 8 hours.

Regina, Saskatchewan

In Regina, locals can expect to see the sun disappear from 4:54 p.m. on December 7 through December 16.

While this doesn't sound too bad compared with some other capitals on this list, it's worth noting that the sun will rise late at around 8:50 a.m., which means daylight hours will still be as short as about 8 hours.

Edmonton, Alberta

Days are even shorter in December over in Edmonton, with sunsets as early as 4:13 p.m. on December 12 and 13.

Thanks to the late sunrises, which will occur at around 8:41 a.m. at that time of year, the daylight hours will be limited to around 7 hours and 30 minutes.

Victoria, British Columbia

Between December 6 and 15 in Victoria, the sun will go down at 4:18 p.m., which means the days may feel pretty short and dark indeed.

During this period, the sun will rise at approximately 7:55 a.m. each day, giving residents around 8 hours and 25 minutes of daylight.

Iqaluit, Nunavut

Yikes, Nunavut! Over in Iqaluit, the earliest sunsets of the year will be at 1:41 p.m., which is the earliest of all the Canadian capitals.

With a sunrise as late as 9:22 a.m. on December 21, the shortest day will have just 4 hours and 20 minutes of daylight.

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

There will be just under 5 hours of daylight on the shortest days of the year in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

On December 19, the sun will rise at 10:05 a.m. and go on to set at 3:03 p.m.

Whitehorse, Yukon

Those living in Whitehorse are in for some pretty short days this winter as well, with the shortest day of 2021 expected to last just 5 hours and 37 minutes.

This is because the sun will rise as late as 11:09 a.m. on some days, before setting at 4:46 p.m. between December 12 and 20.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

This TikTok Hack Proves You've Probably Been Pumping Gas Wrong In Winter Your Whole Life

You'll definitely want to try this next time you fill up. 🥶👇

@jamieleebra | TikTok

If you hate having cold fingers while you pump gas, this TikTok hack might be a game changer for you.

TikTok user @jamieleebra shared this simple thing you can do that will allow you to put your hands back in your pockets while you pump, and it's low-key genius.

Keep Reading Show less

Why This Town In BC Decided Not To Change Their Clocks Back From Daylight Saving Time

The rest of the province is now one hour behind them.

Bounder32h | Dreamstime, Stephen Smith | Dreamstime

A small town in remote B.C. decided to skip changing their clocks back one hour at the weekend, instead opting to remain in daylight saving time.

Atlin, which is home to less than 500 residents, is in the far northwest corner of B.C., within a short drive to both Yukon and Alaska.

Keep Reading Show less

Daylight Saving Time Is Ending In Canada & Here Are 8 Ways To Boost Your Mood During Darker Days

Have you ever tried light therapy or a weighted blanket?

@verilux | Instagram, @hushblankets | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The days are starting to feel shorter and by the time you're done work or school, it may already be dark outside. Paired with the colder temperatures, it's going to be a real bummer when daylight saving time ends this Sunday, November 8.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Tweets That Make A Very, Very Compelling Argument For Getting Rid Of Daylight Saving Time

Who's in charge here, and how can I show them these tweets?!

Lance McMillan | Narcity

It's that time of year again! Daylight saving time is coming to end in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 7, and people aren't happy about it.

Not everywhere in Canada will change their clocks, but it's a heck of an inconvenience for those of us who will.

Keep Reading Show less