Canada's Earliest Sunset Of 2021 Will Be At 1:41 PM & Absolutely No Thanks
With a late sunrise here too, the day will last around 4 hours and 20 minutes.😭🌑
Excuse you, Mother Nature! Canada's earliest sunset of 2021 will be before 2 p.m. in one region and it means there will be daylight there for less than five hours … Yikes.
Thanks to daylight saving time in Canada, it's already a lot darker in the evening than before in many areas. However, it's about to get a whole lot worse.
The sunset times are getting earlier and earlier across the country, and some spots are already experiencing darkness as early as around 2:30 p.m.
In Iqaluit, Nunavut, sunsets will gradually get earlier until December 15, when the sun will set at 1:41 p.m.
Although the region no longer has time changes, the sun will continue to set at this time until December 20. On the same date, the sun will rise as late as 9:21 a.m., which means there will be just four hours and twenty minutes of daylight.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, it does get dark pretty early at this time of year in Canada's territories. The earliest sunset in 2021 in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, will be at 3:03 p.m. on December 15, with sunrise as late as 10:02 a.m.
In Whitehorse, Yukon, daylight hours will be pretty short between December 12 and 20, as the sun will rise at around 11:09 a.m. and set at 4:46 p.m.
In other regions across the country, the earliest sunset of the year will be a little later in the day (thankfully). The rest of Canada can expect December sunsets to be between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., on average.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.