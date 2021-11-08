Why This Town In BC Decided Not To Change Their Clocks Back From Daylight Saving Time
The rest of the province is now one hour behind them.
A small town in remote B.C. decided to skip changing their clocks back one hour at the weekend, instead opting to remain in daylight saving time.
Atlin, which is home to less than 500 residents, is in the far northwest corner of B.C., within a short drive to both Yukon and Alaska.
Normally in fall, they turn their clocks back an hour, in line with the rest of B.C., but after neighbouring Yukon decided to scrap the seasonal time change, a petition went around and the community of Atlin decided to do the same thing.
Heather Keny, who lives in the town, told CBC that "it was an overwhelmingly positive vote to stick with Yukon's time."
She added: "We're so connected to the Yukon, you know, with appointments and flying and all that. [...] Many of us last winter, we had two clocks going in our houses just to keep track."
How were they allowed to do this? There's no local municipal government in Atlin, only the self-governing Taku River Tlingit First Nation, so local residents call most of the shots.