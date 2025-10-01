Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Canadians would 'love' to move to this BC small town with charming streets and lush forest

The ultimate small town vibes.✨

A small town street in the fall. Right: Person on a sidewalk.

A small town in BC.

@discovernelson | Instagram, @comejan | Instagram
Editor

This small town in B.C. has all the quaint vibes and slow pace you could want from a little community, but it's balanced out with amenities so you get the perks of city life.

Tucked away in the mountains and sitting alongside a tranquil lake, this town is a hidden gem. It got put under the spotlight, though, named by our readers as the small Canadian town they would love to move to. With historic buildings lining the streets, endless mountain views and lush rainforest beyond, it's clear why Nelson is tempting people to move.

Nelson is the epitome of a charming mountain town, tucked away in the Selkirk Mountains and with around 10,000 residents calling it home. Walking around downtown feels like stepping into a postcard, with the striking scenery that envelops the town paired with a quaint atmosphere.

For adventurers, there's no shortage of nature here waiting to be explored. You've got peaceful trails nearby leading into what's known as the "last-remaining Inland Temperate Rainforest on Earth." Hikes like the Kokanee Old Growth Forest Trail will lead you past ancient trees and surround you with vibrant greenery.

In the summer months, you can get out on the water of Kootenay Lake and enjoy the peaceful views that come with it. Nearby town you'll find sandy shores to sit out on, each boasting those signature views.

The winter brings its own kind of charm here, though, with an unmatched cozy ski town vibe. You can head to the nearby Whitewater Mountain Resort to hit the slopes when the chilly season sets in.

The town itself has a lot to offer, though, known as "Canada's best small arts and culture town," according to the tourism website. The vibrancy of the town is noticeable as soon as you arrive, with beautiful heritage buildings lining the streets, murals bringing extra colour to your day, and local businesses thriving.

While it's a small city, Nelson is brimming with cute coffee shops, delicious restaurants, and quirky boutiques to explore.

The tourism website even says that it has "more restaurants per capita than Manhattan or San Francisco."

After a day exploring the incredible nature all around here, you can grab a pint at one of the local craft breweries and cheers to this stunning little town.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
small towns in bcnelson
VancouverCanadaTravelTravel

Explore this list   👀

    • Morgan Leet

      Editor

      Morgan Leet (she/her) is an Editor for Narcity Media Group. After graduating from Carleton University’s School of Journalism and Communication, she jumped into fulfilling her dream as a journalist, merging her passion for travelling with writing. After working in the print media world on Canada’s East Coast, she joined Narcity with a move to B.C., drawn to the beauty of Western Canada. Since then, she's documented her experience moving to Vancouver, covering everything from local events to bucket-list travel destinations across Canada's West Coast.

    A charming lakeside spot with rainforest trails was named among BC's 'prettiest small towns'

    Want some summer days out on the lake?

    One of Canada's 'most charming' small towns is this quaint spot set on an island in BC

    Cute shops and picturesque streets await.

    Canadians named this small town in BC with dreamy views as the spot they'd 'love' to move to

    This little island town is calling your name.

    This dreamy BC small town with kilometres of sand was named among Canada's best spots to live

    It also has a quaint downtown!

    Popular foods are being recalled in Canada including from Loblaws, Zehrs & Co-op brands

    The latest recalls include products linked to over 100 salmonella cases. 🫣

    CSIS is hiring for jobs across Canada and the pay goes up to $129,000 a year

    Some of these high-paying jobs don't require a university degree!

    Canada's top trending city for renters was revealed and it's not Toronto, Vancouver or Montreal

    You'll probably never guess...

    Minimum wage just went up across Canada — but one province got left out

    There's only one province that hasn't raised its minimum wage in 2025. 😬

    Canada's most unique baby names were revealed and you probably haven't heard of some names

    A few names were only given to five babies in all of Canada!

    Gas prices in Canada are dropping in a bunch of cities tomorrow — but rising in a few others

    Here's where to fill up today vs. wait for a better deal tomorrow. 👇

    TTC is hiring recent IT and engineering grads for jobs that pay almost $100,000

    Work starts after the end of this academic year.

    This BC town known as 'little Switzerland' is among 'Canada's best small towns to live in'

    Time for a mountain escape. 🍂

    We found the cheapest Costco gas stations in 7 Ontario cities and you can save up to 15 c/L

    Turns out not all Costco gas is created equal. ⛽️