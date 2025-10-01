Canadians would 'love' to move to this BC small town with charming streets and lush forest
The ultimate small town vibes.✨
This small town in B.C. has all the quaint vibes and slow pace you could want from a little community, but it's balanced out with amenities so you get the perks of city life.
Tucked away in the mountains and sitting alongside a tranquil lake, this town is a hidden gem. It got put under the spotlight, though, named by our readers as the small Canadian town they would love to move to. With historic buildings lining the streets, endless mountain views and lush rainforest beyond, it's clear why Nelson is tempting people to move.
Nelson is the epitome of a charming mountain town, tucked away in the Selkirk Mountains and with around 10,000 residents calling it home. Walking around downtown feels like stepping into a postcard, with the striking scenery that envelops the town paired with a quaint atmosphere.
For adventurers, there's no shortage of nature here waiting to be explored. You've got peaceful trails nearby leading into what's known as the "last-remaining Inland Temperate Rainforest on Earth." Hikes like the Kokanee Old Growth Forest Trail will lead you past ancient trees and surround you with vibrant greenery.
In the summer months, you can get out on the water of Kootenay Lake and enjoy the peaceful views that come with it. Nearby town you'll find sandy shores to sit out on, each boasting those signature views.
The winter brings its own kind of charm here, though, with an unmatched cozy ski town vibe. You can head to the nearby Whitewater Mountain Resort to hit the slopes when the chilly season sets in.
The town itself has a lot to offer, though, known as "Canada's best small arts and culture town," according to the tourism website. The vibrancy of the town is noticeable as soon as you arrive, with beautiful heritage buildings lining the streets, murals bringing extra colour to your day, and local businesses thriving.
While it's a small city, Nelson is brimming with cute coffee shops, delicious restaurants, and quirky boutiques to explore.
The tourism website even says that it has "more restaurants per capita than Manhattan or San Francisco."
After a day exploring the incredible nature all around here, you can grab a pint at one of the local craft breweries and cheers to this stunning little town.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.