Bell Says Some Customers May Have An ‘Incorrect Time Change’ On Their Phones This Morning

Customers say they slept in late or missed work as a result.👇

Dennizn | Dreamstime

If you woke up and saw the wrong time on your phone on Monday morning, you may not be the only one. According to Bell, some customers experienced an "incorrect time change" on their phones on the morning of November 1, but the company says it's working to correct the issue ASAP.

In a statement shared via Twitter at 6:42 a.m., Bell confirmed that "Some clients may have experienced an incorrect time change on their phone this morning."

The provider added that its teams are "investigating the situation in order to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

"We apologize for the inconvenience," the short notice concluded.

In response to the message, one customer claimed that their Bell network cell phone continued to show the wrong time in Nova Scotia. Another wrote, "Yup, just went ahead an hour. Slept in," while a third added, "Y'all owe me 1 hour pay."

Somebody else asked, "Can u send someone to babysit my son because he missed the school bus, ok!"

Some clients asked whether the confusion is related to daylight saving time, which ends in some parts of Canada on November 7, 2021. Bell did not confirm.

A suggested fix for the issue was shared with Narcity for those who continue to experience the issue.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Keep Reading Show less

Keep Reading Show less

Keep Reading Show less

Keep Reading Show less