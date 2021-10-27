Canada's Fastest Mobile Networks Were Just Ranked & There's Apparently 'Tough Competition'
The fastest mobile networks in Canada have been revealed, and although Bell has won for the second year in a row, Telus isn't far behind them.
A recent study from PCMag that measured 4G and 5G networks in terms of "downloads, uploads, latency, and reliability for a complete picture of network performance" put Bell as the overall winner with a speed score of 100, followed by Telus with a score of 99, and Rogers with 84.
According to the report released on Wednesday, October 27, the "tough competition from Telus means Bell needs to stay on its toes."
Experts from PCMag went on some road trips this past year to test wireless networks throughout 40 Canadian cities and towns as well as in rural areas.
"We found a Canada divided," read the report. "While urban areas are getting world-class speeds and rock-solid network reliability, rural areas struggle with much lower speeds and less reliable networks. And while Bell, Sasktel, and Telus have the airwaves to rule the 2020s, Freedom and Videotron—and, to a lesser extent, Rogers—don't have the spectrum resources to truly compete on performance."
The best city for 5G coverage is apparently Toronto, but Halifax boasts the fastest download times of the top 20 populated cities included in the study. The slowest major city appears to be London, Ontario, with the lowest average download speeds.
