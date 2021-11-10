Remembrance Day 2021 Events In Metro Vancouver Where You Can Pay Your Respects
Here's everything that's happening.
Remembrance Day is all about taking time to pay respect to soldiers past and present by doing things like wearing a poppy, taking a moment of silence and going to a ceremony.
This year November 11, Remembrance Day, falls on a Thursday.
Due to COVID-19, events look a bit different. Some are smaller gatherings and some are virtual.
Here are the events happening in Vancouver that you can go to honour the day.
Ceremony at Victory Square
This event is by invitation only due to the pandemic, but you can still watch it online, starting at 10:30 a.m.
The square will be closed until 4 p.m. to the public.
The event is going to be live-streamed by the city on Facebook.
UBC War Memorial Gymnasium
This event is actually in person at UBC. It starts at 10:45 a.m. and you have to sign up for the event since there are a limited number of people allowed to attend. You can RSVP on their website.
Proof of vaccine is required for the event.
The event is also going to be live-streamed for those who cannot attend or want to watch at home.
Veterans Square
A small group is going to be laying wreaths at Veterans Square in Surrey. Although it is not open to the public, they will be live streaming the event on the City of Surrey and Heritage Surrey Facebook pages.
The event page is also encouraging people to put a poppy on their window at home and share a photo of it, using the hashtag #RememberInPlace.
Lynn Valley Legion
For those in North Vancouver, the Lynn Valley Legion is hosting a ceremony from 10:50 a.m. to 11:05 a.m. and organizers are allowing people to watch from across the street.
You can go and watch the ceremony at 1630 Lynn Valley Rd.
West Vancouver Memorial Library
The library will have displays, video interviews playing and programming throughout the day from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for people to come and see.
You can visit the library on Remembrance Day or watch a pre-recorded ceremony online to remember.