Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Here's what's open and closed in Toronto for Remembrance Day 2025

Everything you need to know about how Toronto observes Remembrance Day. 👇

Remembrance Day ceremony at Queen's Park in Toronto.

Remembrance Day may not be a holiday for all, but Toronto has some events and service disruptions that could still disrupt your plans.

Canadapanda | Dreamstime
Senior Copy Editor

Remembrance Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, November 11, and Toronto residents may be wondering how the holiday works and what's actually open that day.

It's a confusing situation. You're probably working a normal workday, but can you grab groceries on your lunch break? Are banks open on Remembrance Day? What about Costco hours?

Remembrance Day in Canada honours Canadian Armed Forces members who served in the line of duty. More than 118,000 Canadians have died in service since the First World War ended at 11 a.m. on November 11, 1918 — which is why the country pauses for a moment of silence at that exact time each year.

While Remembrance Day isn't a statutory holiday in Ontario, it is observed as a federal holiday across Canada, and it's technically designated as a municipal holiday in Toronto. That creates a strange middle ground where most people are at work, but some services shut down or run on altered schedules.

Plus, Remembrance Day ceremonies throughout the city add their own complications with road closures and transit disruptions modified schedules for city services and road closures.

Whether you're attending a ceremony or trying to run errands, here's what you need to know about what's open and closed in Toronto for Remembrance Day 2025 — from grocery and retail stores to liquor, transit and public services.

Grocery, retail & restaurants

Because it's not a statutory holiday, private businesses are allowed to remain open for their regular hours on Tuesday.

That means most grocery stores —including Costco, Walmart, No Frills, Loblaws, Metro and more — will be open. So will most pharmacies, shopping malls, restaurants and retail stores.

Liquor stores: All LCBO and The Beer Store locations in Toronto will be closed for the morning, opening at 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Roads & transit

Road closures:

The following streets downtown will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday for the City of Toronto's annual Remembrance Day Ceremony at Old City Hall:

  • Bay Street, between Dundas Street West and Richmond Street West
  • Queen Street West, between University Avenue and Bay Street

In addition, Wellesley Street West will be closed between the east and west sides of Queens Park Crescent from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. for the 48 Highlanders of Canada's Annual Remembrance Day Ceremony at Queen's Park.

TTC: Toronto's city buses, trains and streetcars are operating on a usual Tuesday schedule on Remembrance Day, but will stop for two minutes of silence at 11 a.m.

Services

City of Toronto services:

  • 3-1-1 phone lines will be open.
  • Municipal child care, city planning, revenue services and tax and utility phone lines will be closed.
  • Court services, Employment and Social Services offices, Civic Centres, Toronto Animal Services shelters, cultural centres and City-run galleries will be closed.
  • Emergency shelters and street outreach are available. For more information, you can visit the City of Toronto website.
  • Toronto Public Library branches will be open.
  • Curbside residential and commercial trash collection will not be impacted and will run as usual all week. Waste drop-off depots and hazardous waste sites are open.

Schools: All schools and universities in Toronto will be open for a regular school day on Tuesday.

Canada Post: There will be no collection or delivery of mail happening on Tuesday, and corporate (standalone) post offices will be closed. However, post offices operated by private businesses may be open if their host businesses are.

Banks: All banks will be closed on Tuesday.

Service Canada: All Service Canada and Passport Services offices will be closed.

ServiceOntario: All locations will be closed. However, some ServiceOntario services have moved online, so you can still renew your driver's licence, health card and more.

Remembrance Day events

Starting around 10:45 a.m., Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held at various locations across Toronto, including:

  • Old City Hall Cenotaph, 60 Queen St. W.
  • East York Civic Centre Memorial Gardens, 850 Coxwell Ave.
  • Etobicoke Civic Centre Cenotaph, 399 The West Mall
  • Fort York National Historic Site – Garrison Common, 100 Garrison Rd.
  • North York Cenotaph in York Cemetery, 160 Beecroft Rd.
  • Scarborough War Memorial, 2190 Kingston Rd.
  • York Civic Centre Cenotaph, 2700 Eglinton Ave. W.

The Old City Hall ceremony will also be streamed live on the City of Toronto's YouTube channel.

The Royal Canadian Legion is also hosting lots of smaller Remembrance Day ceremonies across the city. You can find your nearest one on the Legion's website.

READ NEXT: Is Remembrance Day a stat holiday in Canada? Here's who gets November 11 off in 2025

Have a tip about a store or event that's open on holidays in Toronto? We want to hear about it! Send an email to avery.friedlander@narcity.com.

From Your Site Articles
stat holidaysremembrance daywhats open in torontothings to do in toronto
TorontoCanadaThings To DoThings To DoThings To Do
  • Avery Friedlander

    Avery Friedlander (she/her) is the Senior Copy Editor at Narcity and MTL Blog, specializing in service journalism and making complicated topics feel simple and digestible. A true copy editor and fact checker at heart — armed with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University) — Avery loves doing deep dives into complex subjects and scouring the internet to round up all the important details so you don’t have to. From decoding government benefits and tax tips to letting you know what’s open on holidays, she’s all about giving readers practical info they can actually use. When she’s not simplifying the fine print or grammar-policing, you can find her uncovering the best local adventures in and around her hometown of Ottawa.

Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa for Remembrance Day 2025

Remembrance Day may not be a holiday for all, but Ottawa has special rules that could still disrupt your plans.

Here's everything that's open and closed in Toronto for Thanksgiving 2025

Last-minute shoppers, this one's for you. 👇

Here's what's open and closed in Toronto on Victoria Day in 2025

Happy May 2-4 weekend! 🍺

Here's what's opened and what's closed in Toronto this August long weekend

This holiday can be a head-scratcher!

A small Canadian airline ranks as the world's best economy class and it beat major carriers

It's been called "a hidden gem" of North American aviation. ✈️

No Frills is offering a new way to shop at some Ontario stores that could save you money

This could help if you're on a budget or don't realize how much you're spending until you're at the checkout. 🛒

Locals say these 5 cozy Ontario towns are the 'best' spots to live in Canada

Which town would you love to move to?

Some Canadians could get a new one-time $150 benefit payment — Here's who's eligible

A new proposal from Budget 2025 is trying to address a major gap in disability payments.

Ontario's weather forecast calls for up to 15 cm of snow this weekend

It's the first accumulating snow of the season!

13 updates from the new federal budget that you might actually care about

From tax cuts to Eurovision dreams, here's what Mark Carney's federal budget means for you. 👇

IKEA's Black Friday sale is on now and you can get some products for more than $500 off

You have to shop a certain way to get deals.

The best cities in the world for 2026 were ranked and five Canadian spots made the list

These places are "urban powerhouses."

Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa for Remembrance Day 2025

Remembrance Day may not be a holiday for all, but Ottawa has special rules that could still disrupt your plans.