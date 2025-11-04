Is Remembrance Day a stat holiday in Canada? Here's who gets November 11 off in 2025
Everything you need to know about the quasi-holiday. 👇
With Remembrance Day 2025 just a week away on Tuesday, November 11, many Canadians are wondering whether they'll get the day off work — and what it means for their schedules and the services they rely on.
While some of us will observe the day at home, others will head to the office or classroom as usual. It all depends on where you live and work in Canada.
Remembrance Day in Canada is a federal holiday, which means it's observed by the federal public service and federally regulated industries like banks and postal services.
But when it comes to whether or not Remembrance Day is a stat holiday, the rules vary from province to province.
Here's what you need to know about Remembrance Day 2025 in Canada and how the holiday — or lack thereof — could affect your plans.
When is Remembrance Day?
Remembrance Day falls on November 11 every year, marking the moment hostilities ended in the First World War — at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.
This year, November 11 lands on a Tuesday, which means no long weekend for anyone (sorry!).
Every year on this day, Canadians pause to honour the more than 2.3 million people who have served our country during times of war, conflict and peace — and the more than 118,000 who gave their lives.
Is Remembrance Day a stat holiday?
Yes and no. It's complicated.
For federal employees and those working in federally regulated industries, Remembrance Day is an official paid holiday across Canada.
That means banks, post offices, airlines, federal government offices and more will all be closed on November 11. If you work in one of these industries, no matter where you are in the country, you should have a paid day off next Tuesday.
But for folks in other industries, whether you get the day off depends heavily on your province or territory. In some parts of the country, it's a full statutory holiday with all the protections that come with it. In others, it's a regular workday. And in one, it's somewhere in between.
Here's the breakdown of where Remembrance Day is — and isn't — a stat holiday.
Where is Remembrance Day a statutory holiday?
The following provinces and territories observe November 11 as an official statutory holiday, with the same rules as any other paid public holiday:
- British Columbia
- Alberta
- Saskatchewan
- New Brunswick
- Prince Edward Island
- Newfoundland and Labrador
- Yukon
- Northwest Territories
- Nunavut
Nova Scotia is... complicated
Nova Scotia is a bit of a special case. While Remembrance Day isn't one of the province's six general holidays mandated by the Labour Standards Code, it has its own legislation in the province — the Remembrance Day Act.
The Act prohibits most retail stores, shopping malls and many other businesses from operating on November 11. However, certain industries like hospitality, health care, emergency services and industrial operations are exempt.
If you work in Nova Scotia and your workplace is required to close, you may be entitled to another day off with pay if you're asked to work — but only certain industries qualify.
If your workplace closes on November 11 and gives you the day off, your employer isn't legally required to pay you for the day, unless it's part of your employment agreement.
If you're unsure which category your workplace falls under, the Nova Scotia government has an online tool that can help you figure it all out.
Where is Remembrance Day NOT a stat holiday?
The only three provinces with no legislation designating Remembrance Day as a statutory holiday are Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba.
That means your employer isn't legally required to give you the day off or pay you if you don't work — though some workplaces still choose to close or reduce their hours.
Even in these provinces, you'll likely notice some closures. Many municipalities have by-laws requiring certain businesses to stay closed until after 11 a.m. (or even later).
For example, in Ottawa, most retail businesses must remain closed until 12:30 p.m. on Remembrance Day.
Some major retailers also have their own policies about opening times on Remembrance Day. In Ontario, for example, all LCBO locations will remain closed until noon — and those in Ottawa won't open until 12:30 to align with that city's by-law.
So while it's not a stat, it's still a day when many Canadians pause to observe two minutes of silence at 11 a.m.
Why isn't Remembrance Day a stat holiday everywhere?
Interestingly, the Royal Canadian Legion — Canada's largest veterans' organization — actually opposes making November 11 a statutory holiday nationwide.
When consulted on the issue by the federal government, the Legion said they believe making it a day off would undermine the tradition of collective remembrance.
"Of greatest concern is that the day, if it were to become a holiday, will become to many like any other holiday," the Legion stated at the time. "School children who would have participated in Remembrance Day assemblies or attended local ceremonies with their peers and observed the two minutes of silence may not have that opportunity."
Ultimately, the Legion worries that making it a stat holiday would mean people would treat it like any other day off and the moment of silence would get missed. "Over time, the holiday side of the day may overtake the meaning of the day, and the tradition of pausing in our daily routine to observe a moment of silence for Fallen Veterans may be lost," it said.
By keeping Remembrance Day as a workday and school day, the Legion believes more Canadians — especially young people — can participate in moments of silence, assemblies and ceremonies at 11 a.m., creating a collective national pause to honour those who served.
What will be open and closed on Remembrance Day 2025?
Across Canada, you can expect federally regulated industries and services to be closed on November 11. That includes:
- Canada Post
- Banks
- Service Canada and passport offices
- Federal government offices and Parliament
Beyond that, it really depends on where you are.
In provinces where it's a stat holiday, most provincial and municipal offices, retail stores, malls and non-essential services will be closed. Grocery stores, restaurants and entertainment venues may also close or operate on reduced hours, although some will likely remain open.
In Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba, it's more of a mixed bag. Some stores may open after 11 a.m. or noon, while others will operate business as usual.
If you're planning to run errands or grab groceries on November 11, it's a good idea to check ahead with the specific business or service.
Will I get paid if I work on Remembrance Day?
Again, it depends on where you work.
If you're in a province or territory where November 11 is a statutory holiday, and you're required to work, you should receive stat holiday pay — either time-and-a-half or a substitute day off, depending on the rules in your jurisdiction. As mentioned above, the rules in Nova Scotia vary the most.
If you work for a federally regulated employer, the same rules apply, regardless of your province.
But if you're in Ontario, Quebec or Manitoba, and your employer isn't federally regulated, there's no automatic entitlement to extra pay or time off. Some employers may still offer it as a benefit, but it's not required by law.
TL;DR: Is Remembrance Day a stat holiday?
- Yes, if you work for: A federally regulated employer or the federal public service (anywhere in Canada).
- Yes, if you live in: B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, P.E.I., Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Northwest Territories or Nunavut.
- Maybe, if you live in: Nova Scotia (special rules apply).
- No, if you live in: Ontario, Quebec or Manitoba.
No matter where you are, November 11 remains a significant day across the country. At 11 a.m., Canadians in workplaces, schools and communities nationwide will observe two minutes of silence for those who served — and those who never came home.
Do you have the day off for Remembrance Day?
AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of Narcity's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.