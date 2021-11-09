Trending Tags

2 New Types Of COVID-19 'Delta Plus' Variants Are Emerging In Western Canada, Doctors Warn

The strain "likely" came into Canada from the U.S. Midwest.

Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime

Two new types of the COVID-19 Delta plus variant are emerging in Western Canada, doctors warn.

The warning came during a physician town hall on November 4, when Dr. Jessica Minion, a medical microbiologist with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, told fellow doctors about two new variants of Delta called AY.25 and AY.27.

"This strain likely emerged in the U.S., in the Midwest, but then once it came to Canada [...] it was noticeably different and quite separate," Minion said.

"When we say Canada we really mean Western Canada [...]. We warned people that uncontrolled spread is going to lead to evolution of the virus. You give it enough opportunities to pass through enough people you're going to get something unique to western Canada and this is what it is."

The variants of Delta are being designated "AY" with a number that refers to the geographic location in which it was established. For instance, AY.4 refers to a variant of Delta detected in the U.K., while AY.33.1 is expanding in the northeast U.S.

Minion explained that the volume of "clades," the distinct groups of the virus, had risen from a dozen in October to more than 100 a month later.

She also said that these new virus strains are only being found in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Speaking about whether there was an added threat with the variants of Delta, Minion said: "There is no evidence that any of these Delta pluses have increased severity over normal Delta. That being said, it's quite difficult to measure that [...] because the demographics of who's getting infected in this wave have changed.

"The severity in vaccinated individuals is significantly less."

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

