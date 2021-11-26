Ford Asks Feds To Ban Some International Flights After A New Variant Of COVID-19 Was Found
Ford is calling for the federal government to ban "all flights and passengers from countries of concern."
Premier Doug Ford is calling for the government of Canada "to follow other governments by immediately banning all flights and passengers from countries of concern" due to a new COVID-19 variant.
In a press release on November 26, Ford says he was "briefed by Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, about the new variant that's been found in several countries in Africa that early reports suggest could be vaccine resistant."
No specific reports were cited in the statement itself.
Ford says he has contacted the federal government to express his "extreme concern" and the "need for immediate action."
"We cannot repeat the same mistakes that allowed the Alpha and Delta variants to enter our country. Our best defense right now is stopping this variant at the border," reads the statement.
The premier says until the country knows for sure that COVID-19 vaccines are effective against this variant that the federal government should ban all flights from countries and areas "of concern."
"Anyone arriving before the ban is implemented should be tested and quarantined, including the many passengers arriving today. Out of an abundance of caution, we must also reintroduce point-of-arrival testing for all passengers arriving to Canada, regardless of where they're coming from."
Dr. Moore and Ontario Public Health have been asked by Ford "to immediately implement expanded surveillance and update scenario planning to ensure we are ready for any outcome."
Around 9,000 travellers from South Africa have arrived in Canada since June 2021, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.