Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
doug ford

Ford Asks Feds To Ban Some International Flights After A New Variant Of COVID-19 Was Found

Ford is calling for the federal government to ban "all flights and passengers from countries of concern."

Ford Asks Feds To Ban Some International Flights After A New Variant Of COVID-19 Was Found
@fordnationdougford | Instagram, Rgbe | Dreamstime

Premier Doug Ford is calling for the government of Canada "to follow other governments by immediately banning all flights and passengers from countries of concern" due to a new COVID-19 variant.

In a press release on November 26, Ford says he was "briefed by Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, about the new variant that's been found in several countries in Africa that early reports suggest could be vaccine resistant."

No specific reports were cited in the statement itself.

Ford says he has contacted the federal government to express his "extreme concern" and the "need for immediate action."

"We cannot repeat the same mistakes that allowed the Alpha and Delta variants to enter our country. Our best defense right now is stopping this variant at the border," reads the statement.

The premier says until the country knows for sure that COVID-19 vaccines are effective against this variant that the federal government should ban all flights from countries and areas "of concern."

"Anyone arriving before the ban is implemented should be tested and quarantined, including the many passengers arriving today. Out of an abundance of caution, we must also reintroduce point-of-arrival testing for all passengers arriving to Canada, regardless of where they're coming from."

Dr. Moore and Ontario Public Health have been asked by Ford "to immediately implement expanded surveillance and update scenario planning to ensure we are ready for any outcome."

Around 9,000 travellers from South Africa have arrived in Canada since June 2021, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

From Your Site Articles

A Heavily Mutated New COVID Variant Was Just Discovered & Countries Are Restricting Travel

Borders are tightening up after a handful of cases were detected.

Marco Calvos Mesa | Dreamstime

International borders are slamming shut against a newly-discovered variant of the coronavirus, which South African officials say has several "very unusual" mutations.

It's so new that the World Health Organization only just gave it the designations B.1.1.529 on Wednesday and Omicron on Friday. That's when a handful of cases were first spotted in South Africa and Botswana, but it was already reported in Europe on Friday.

Keep Reading Show less

Ford's Daughter Says Her Cop Husband Is Being Put On 'Unpaid Leave' For Being Unvaccinated

She says Toronto Police Services "made a very silly decision."

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime, fordnation | Twitter

Krista Ford Haynes, Premier Doug Ford's daughter, has taken to Instagram to air out her grievances of her husband, Dave Haynes, allegedly being put on unpaid leave by the Toronto Police Services for not being vaccinated.

Haynes has been vocal throughout the pandemic about her anti-vax views and posted a story to her Instagram on Tuesday of a box filled with her husband's things with the caption, "Never thought I'd see the day. Twenty years into the job, he so faithfully served. after just earning a promotion to Staff Sergeant."

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Emergency Orders Could Now Stay In Place Until March & Here's Why

They were originally set to expire by December 1.

Lester69 | Dreamstime

It looks like the emergency orders in Ontario are potentially here to stay until the end of March.

Ontario's emergency orders were originally set to expire next week on December 1, but the government passed a motion that granted the extension.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Is Giving Even More People Up To $28K To Train For A New Career

You can get help pursuing a new career.

Premier of Ontario | YouTube

The Ontario government is offering to help even more people kick-start a new career in the wake of COVID-19's devastating economic effects.

On Monday, the province announced it would be extending its Second Career Program to help more than just laid-off and unemployed workers.

Keep Reading Show less