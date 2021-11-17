Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

A New Type Of COVID-19 Delta Variant Is Confirmed In BC & Here's What We Know About It

It has been given the catchy name AY.4.2.

A New Type Of COVID-19 Delta Variant Is Confirmed In BC & Here's What We Know About It
micheledottavio | Dreamstime

The first cases of a new strain of the COVID-19 Delta variant have been confirmed in B.C.

In a press conference, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that they had identified the cases of what is called the AY.4.2 strain of the Delta variant.

She said: "We are continuing to follow the whole genome sequencing and making sure we're aware of what strains are being transmitted here in B.C."

The province is also tracking two other strains of the Delta variant — called AY.25 and AY.27 — were currently make up around two-thirds of the province's cases.

How Does This New Strain Happen?

Dr. Henry said: "All viruses mutate and we know that and development of these new lineages which are unique to geographic areas are really expected over time, when we have ongoing transmission in our communities."

Is It Making People Sicker?

She said that while this new strain is not yet classified as a variant of concern, they are monitoring how it affects those who are infected.

Dr. Henry said: "So far, what we have seen and what we've talked about over the last number of weeks, is the fact that the strains of the Delta variant that we're seeing are spreading much faster and causing more severe illness in younger people. and that remains the same."

What Other Physicians Are Saying

Earlier this month, during a physician town hall, Dr. Jessica Minion, a medical microbiologist with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, told fellow doctors about two new strains of the Delta variant circulating in western Canada called AY.25 and AY.27AY.27.

She told the town hall: "We warned people that uncontrolled spread is going to lead to evolution of the virus. You give it enough opportunities to pass through enough people you're going to get something unique to western Canada and this is what it is."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Canada's Top Doc Is Warning Canadians About COVID-19 'Turbulence' In The Next Few Months

Dr. Theresa Tam said the country is going to experience surges.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

According to Canada's top doctor, the country is in for COVID-19 "turbulence" in the coming months as the weather forces people indoors especially in places where vaccine coverage is low.

During an update about the pandemic situation on November 12, Dr. Theresa Tam said that vaccine uptake varies across the country so there are pockets of under-immunization and areas of high vaccination.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Science Table Official Says The 'Pandemic Is Not Over' & Reopening Should Be Paused

Ontario's science table also dropped its latest COVID-19 projections for the province.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

The pandemic isn't over in Ontario just yet and head of Ontario's Science Advisory Table Dr. Peter Juni has told Narcity that some measures may need some "fine-tuning."

Juni explained to Narcity that while Ontario has done really well in regards to its reopening plan and COVID-19 prevention health measures (such as masking, vaccine roll-out, and its QR code vaccine certificates), Ontarians still need to actively adhere to them.

Keep Reading Show less

A Protestor Crashed​ A Remembrance Day Ceremony In BC & People Were Outraged (VIDEO)

She referred to current COVID-19 health restrictions and vaccine mandates.

KelownaNow | Twitter

A protestor hijacked a Remembrance Day ceremony in B.C. and started talking about vaccine mandates and COVID-19 health restrictions.

The woman told crowds at Kelowna's City Park: "A veteran once said, 'If they ask you for your papers, they have already forgotten.' I believe this Remembrance Day has more significance than all the ones we've had since World War 2."

Keep Reading Show less

BC Just Released Its Plan For Holiday Gatherings & Here's Who You Can Hang Out With

New variants are emerging and COVID-19 cases are still high.

Province of British Columbia | Flickr

It's another year for a COVID-19-style Christmas, according to the B.C. government's latest announcement regarding gatherings.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases are still high, and with two new variants emerging across western Canada.

Keep Reading Show less