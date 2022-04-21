NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
covid-19

A Woman Got COVID Twice In 20 Days & Scientists Say That's A New Record

It was a one-two punch of Delta & Omicron 😷

Global Staff Writer
Woman getting her temperature checked by a health care worker.

Woman getting her temperature checked by a health care worker.

Tamer Adel | Dreamstime

A Spanish healthcare worker had two separate COVID infections within 20 days, according to scientists who say that's a new record for the shortest gap between cases.

The 31-year-old woman caught the Delta variant a few days before Christmas in December of 2021 and then caught the Omicron variant in January of 2022, according to the findings.

The woman was fully vaccinated and had even received her booster shot 12 days before testing positive for the Delta variant on December 20, during a staff screening test while at work, reported The Guardian.

Scientists say the case shows how some variants, especially Omicron, can evade immunity even after someone has been recently infected and vaccinated.

The woman did not experience any symptoms when she first contracted the Delta variant in December but still isolated for 10 days before returning to work, the scientists said.

However, a few weeks later, on January 10, she developed a cough and fever, prompting her to get tested again. This time, her results showed a positive case of Omicron.

Her tests were then analyzed, and it was confirmed that two different strains of Covid had infected her in less than three weeks.

There is a 90-day requirement in the U.K. before a case is considered reinfection. Under this definition, there have been potentially 900,000 reinfection cases as of April, reported BBC.

Dr. Gemma Recio, a study author from the Institut Català de la Salut, said that the “case highlights the potential of the Omicron variant to evade the previous immunity acquired either from a natural infection with other variants or from vaccines” during a presentation at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases.

“In other words, people who have had COVID-19 cannot assume they are protected against reinfection, even if they have been fully vaccinated,” said Recio.

However, that doesn’t mean previous infections and the vaccination are entirely useless in the face of Omicron, Recio said. She said that “both previous infection with other variants and vaccination do seem to partially protect against severe disease and hospitalization in those with Omicron.”

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...