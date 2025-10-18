Ontario is home to Canada's only elevated park and it has panoramic views of an autumn valley
It's a magical spot to take in the colours.
You can enjoy the fall colours from the sky at this dreamy Ontario destination. With towering views of the foliage, crimson trees, and crisp autumn air, you’ll feel like you’ve stepped into an autumn daydream.
Located a road trip away from Toronto, this unique park lets you soar above the fall colours without getting on a plane.
If you're looking for a magical way to enjoy the views this season, you'll want to add this spot to your plans.
The St. Thomas Elevated Park is Canada's first and only elevated park. Located 2 and a half hours from Toronto in the City of St. Thomas, the park soars 95 feet above the Kettle Creek Valley and offers "a unique park-in-the-sky experience," according to the website.
Spanning what was once an old railway bridge, the 850-foot-long park is even more beautiful during the fall, when the surrounding scenery transforms with fiery hues. You can soak up stunning views of a quaint farm and a winding river below.
Benches are dotted along the paths, giving you a chance to rest and admire the sweeping fall views from above.
As you wander through the park, you'll discover beautiful art sculptures and local pieces from the St. Thomas - Elgin Public Art Centre. From murals to unique installations, the artwork adds a touch of magic to the experience.
The trail continues beyond the elevated rails, leading onto a peaceful gravel path bordered by rolling fields and vibrant leaves.
Stretching 8.5 kilometres out and back, it takes about two hours to complete and offers a crisp walk through an autumn dreamland.
For more fall fun nearby, you can head to the Clovermead Pumpkin Festival, which offers wagon rides, photo ops, and a magical pumpkin village.
Or, for a spooky nighttime experience, visit Pumpkins After Dark, located about 25 minutes away in London.
With towering views and autumn views, this elevated park is a unique way to enjoy the fall colours.
St. Thomas Elevated Park
Price: Free
When: 7 days a week, dawn til dusk
Address: 1 Centre Street, St. Thomas, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.