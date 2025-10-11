This beautiful town near Toronto is the 'Trail Capital of Canada' and it's a fall dreamland
It's like wandering through a painting.
Autumn is the perfect time for a hike, offering views of stunning colours, crisp air, and leafy pathways.
If you're looking for a beautiful hiking destination near Toronto, you'll want to take a trip to this charming small town located just an hour away from the city.
Uxbridge is a quaint village with cozy shops, charming streets, and stunning surroundings.
The town is known as the "Trail Capital of Canada," and is home to over three hundred kilometres of trails which lead through "historic communities and rural forested lands," according to the website.
The trails are even more beautiful during the fall, when the forests transform with fiery hues and the air turns cool and crisp.
There is a range of trails to explore, such as the Trans Canada Trail, which winds into Uxbridge via an abandoned rail line and passes through spots like the Uxbridge urban area, Durham Forest lands, and Glen Major Forest.
You can also head to Crow's Pass Conservation Area, which, according to Ontario Nature Trails, is a" favourite destination for the recreational hiker" and a "great place to enjoy nature's fall colours."
Discover Uxbridge shares that you can experience the stunning fall colours of the Oak Ridges Moraine by heading to Walker Woods & Glen Major Forest– a "wooded wonderland beloved by hikers and cyclists."
In addition to hiking, Uxbridge is home to cozy cafes where you can warm up after your adventure, as well as shops, markets, and more.
You can stop by The Bridge Social Inc. for a steaming cup of coffee or enjoy a refreshing drink at Slabtown Cider for a quintessential fall outing.
If you worked up an appetite, Urban Pantry offers seasonal dishes and local fare to get you in the harvest spirit.
For more fall fun, you can swing by Coopers Farm, where you'll find a 10-acre corn maze, pumpkin picking, and more.
With stunning pathways and golden forests, Uxbridge is the place to go for beautiful fall hikes near Toronto.
