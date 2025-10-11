Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

This beautiful town near Toronto is the 'Trail Capital of Canada' and it's a fall dreamland

It's like wandering through a painting.

A person standing in a forest. Right: A town with fall colours.

A small town in Ontario.

@itshelbz | Instagram, @hayeletsgo | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Autumn is the perfect time for a hike, offering views of stunning colours, crisp air, and leafy pathways.

If you're looking for a beautiful hiking destination near Toronto, you'll want to take a trip to this charming small town located just an hour away from the city.

Uxbridge is a quaint village with cozy shops, charming streets, and stunning surroundings.

The town is known as the "Trail Capital of Canada," and is home to over three hundred kilometres of trails which lead through "historic communities and rural forested lands," according to the website.

The trails are even more beautiful during the fall, when the forests transform with fiery hues and the air turns cool and crisp.

There is a range of trails to explore, such as the Trans Canada Trail, which winds into Uxbridge via an abandoned rail line and passes through spots like the Uxbridge urban area, Durham Forest lands, and Glen Major Forest.

You can also head to Crow's Pass Conservation Area, which, according to Ontario Nature Trails, is a" favourite destination for the recreational hiker" and a "great place to enjoy nature's fall colours."

Discover Uxbridge shares that you can experience the stunning fall colours of the Oak Ridges Moraine by heading to Walker Woods & Glen Major Forest– a "wooded wonderland beloved by hikers and cyclists."

In addition to hiking, Uxbridge is home to cozy cafes where you can warm up after your adventure, as well as shops, markets, and more.

You can stop by The Bridge Social Inc. for a steaming cup of coffee or enjoy a refreshing drink at Slabtown Cider for a quintessential fall outing.

If you worked up an appetite, Urban Pantry offers seasonal dishes and local fare to get you in the harvest spirit.

For more fall fun, you can swing by Coopers Farm, where you'll find a 10-acre corn maze, pumpkin picking, and more.

With stunning pathways and golden forests, Uxbridge is the place to go for beautiful fall hikes near Toronto.

Discover Uxbridge Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
fall hikes torontofall hikes ontariofall colours ontariosmall towns near toronto
TravelCanada

Explore this list   👀

    • Madeline Forsyth

      Lead Writer

      Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

    This cute town 1 hour from Toronto is a summer gem with storybook streets and winding trails

    Cozy cafes and picturesque hikes await.

    8 enchanting small towns in Ontario that are like stepping into an autumn dreamland

    These spots look like they were made for fall.

    9 enchanting small towns 1 hour from Toronto with storybook streets and summer charm

    You don't have to go far to find enchanting villages.

    10 beautiful fall destinations every Ontarian should visit at least once, according to locals

    How many of these stunning spots have you been to? 🍂

    Ontario's new winter forecast says these places will be stormy and colder than normal

    Winter weather is almost here.

    You could get $200 from this new government benefit in October and it's not too late to apply

    Here's who qualifies. 👇

    We did the same shop at grocery stores for Thanksgiving dinner items to find the cheapest total

    One store is $44 more expensive for these 13 items! 👀

    Ontario Lotto Max winner found out he won $75 million while at a drive-thru getting coffee

    He didn't even pick the numbers that scored the jackpot!

    A new Costco is opening in the GTA this month and more details about the store just dropped

    This new location isn't like a regular warehouse.

    This BC small town nestled on a scenic coastline is one of Canada's best fall destinations

    You'll never want to leave this island town. 🌲 🌊

    U of T is Canada's top school in a new best universities ranking and other schools aren't close

    There's a big gap in Canada's top three! 👀

    Here's everything that's open and closed in Toronto for Thanksgiving 2025

    Last-minute shoppers, this one's for you. 👇

    Here's everything that's open and closed in Ottawa for Thanksgiving 2025

    Including a select few Loblaws, Costco & Walmart locations! 👀

    This park near Toronto has two stunning waterfalls and a lookout over a red and gold valley

    It looks like an autumn postcard.