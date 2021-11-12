Trending Tags

Canada's Top Doc Is Warning Canadians About COVID-19 'Turbulence' In The Next Few Months

Dr. Theresa Tam said the country is going to experience surges.

According to Canada's top doctor, the country is in for COVID-19 "turbulence" in the coming months as the weather forces people indoors especially in places where vaccine coverage is low.

During an update about the pandemic situation on November 12, Dr. Theresa Tam said that vaccine uptake varies across the country so there are pockets of under-immunization and areas of high vaccination.

"We're going to get turbulence over the next months because the virus, which is very contagious, is going to enter those pockets of under-immunization," Tam said.

She predicted that this will cause surges in COVID-19 cases.

In Ontario, daily COVID-19 cases have seen an uptick recently and the provincial government is pausing parts of the reopening plan. Officials with the province's Science Advisory Table said on November 12 that "the pandemic is not over" and recommended deliberately holding off on reopening.

B.C. has already released guidance for indoor holiday gatherings as new variants are emerging in the west and people are being told to keep celebrations small and limited to those who are fully vaccinated.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

