Ontario Overnight Birthday Party Exposed To COVID-19 & Guests Should Get Tested

The birthday took place in late October.

Ontario Overnight Birthday Party Exposed To COVID-19 & Guests Should Get Tested
Google Maps

While some sleepovers don't usually go as planned, one overnight birthday party in Peel left attendees exposed to COVID-19.

Peel Public Health warned in a press release on November 3 that guests of an "overnight birthday event" in Brampton have been exposed to COVID-19 and should "seek immediate testing."

The birthday took place October 23-24 at the Chandni Convention Centre on Gateway Boulevard in Brampton.

Peel Public Health says all guests, no matter their vaccination status, should get tested for COVID-19.

Attendees who are not fully vaccinated and don't want to get tested for COVID-19 "must self-isolate for 20 days," according to Public Health.

Those who are fully vaccinated and haven't shown any symptoms do not need to self-isolate while waiting for results.

Peel Public Health says guests "should give testers the following outbreak number: 2253-2021-49523."

