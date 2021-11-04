Ontario Overnight Birthday Party Exposed To COVID-19 & Guests Should Get Tested
The birthday took place in late October.
While some sleepovers don't usually go as planned, one overnight birthday party in Peel left attendees exposed to COVID-19.
Peel Public Health warned in a press release on November 3 that guests of an "overnight birthday event" in Brampton have been exposed to COVID-19 and should "seek immediate testing."
The birthday took place October 23-24 at the Chandni Convention Centre on Gateway Boulevard in Brampton.
Peel Public Health says all guests, no matter their vaccination status, should get tested for COVID-19.
Attendees who are not fully vaccinated and don't want to get tested for COVID-19 "must self-isolate for 20 days," according to Public Health.
Those who are fully vaccinated and haven't shown any symptoms do not need to self-isolate while waiting for results.
Peel Public Health says guests "should give testers the following outbreak number: 2253-2021-49523."