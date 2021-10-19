2 Mississauga Weddings Were Exposed To COVID-19 & Attendees Should Get Tested Immediately
The weddings took place in early October.
If you attended a wedding in Mississauga this month, you might want to double-check that you don't need to get tested for COVID-19.
Peel Public Health says that attendees of two weddings exposed to COVID-19 in early October should "seek immediate testing," according to a press release.
The first wedding exposed to COVID-19 was on October 8 at the Red Rose Convention Centre (Champaign Hall), and guests in attendance between 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. "should get tested, regardless of vaccination status" and "individuals who are not fully vaccinated must self-isolate until they receive a negative test result."
The second wedding exposed to COVID-19 took place at Candles Banquet Hall on October 9 and Peel Public Health says guests at the wedding between 6:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. should get tested, and those who are "not fully vaccinated must self-isolate until they receive a negative test result."
Wedding guests who are looking to get tested for COVID-19 "should give testers the following outbreak number: 2253-2021-48743."