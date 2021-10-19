Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

2 Mississauga Weddings Were Exposed To COVID-19 & Attendees Should Get Tested Immediately

The weddings took place in early October.

2 Mississauga Weddings Were Exposed To COVID-19 & Attendees Should Get Tested Immediately
Google Maps, Google Maps

If you attended a wedding in Mississauga this month, you might want to double-check that you don't need to get tested for COVID-19.

Peel Public Health says that attendees of two weddings exposed to COVID-19 in early October should "seek immediate testing," according to a press release.

The first wedding exposed to COVID-19 was on October 8 at the Red Rose Convention Centre (Champaign Hall), and guests in attendance between 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. "should get tested, regardless of vaccination status" and "individuals who are not fully vaccinated must self-isolate until they receive a negative test result."

The second wedding exposed to COVID-19 took place at Candles Banquet Hall on October 9 and Peel Public Health says guests at the wedding between 6:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. should get tested, and those who are "not fully vaccinated must self-isolate until they receive a negative test result."

Wedding guests who are looking to get tested for COVID-19 "should give testers the following outbreak number: 2253-2021-48743."

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

2 More Ontario Doctors Are Banned From Giving Out Medical Exemptions For COVID-19 Vaccines

Both of their practices have been restricted.

Elton Law | Dreamstime, Bobhilscher | Dreamstime

Two more Ontario doctors have been banned from giving medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, COVID-19 testing and mask requirements.

Dr. Rochagne Kilian, a doctor in Owen Sound, and Dr. Mark Trozzi, an Ontario doctor, had restrictions placed on their practices on October 15 at 11:59 p.m, according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Road Test Centres Are Opening More Temporary Locations To Help With Backlog

You can start booking appointments at these new centres tomorrow.

Google Maps

Aspiring Ontario drivers rejoice! There will soon be three new locations to take your class G2 and G road tests.

A COVID-19 backlog is still affecting Ontario road test centres, and the Ontario government is opening even more temporary test centres to help move the long line of eager drivers along, according to a press release.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario’s Daily COVID-19 Cases Are The Lowest The Province Has Seen In Months

242 people are hospitalized with COVID-19

Elton Law | Dreamstime

Ontario is reporting the lowest daily COVID-19 case numbers in months on Wednesday.

The Ontario government reported 306 new daily cases of COVID-19 on October 13, the lowest numbers the province has seen since August 5 when 213 new cases were recorded.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Is Changing Vaccine Certificate Rules For Indoor Sports This Fall

If you want to play ball, you might need to be vaccinated.

Dgareri | Dreamstime, 2044photo | Dreamstime

If you're unvaccinated and playing an indoor sport, you might not be for long.

Toronto Public Health announced on Friday that individuals 12 years or older will need to show proof of vaccination to participate in indoor sports starting November 1.

Keep Reading Show less