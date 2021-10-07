Trending Tags

Ontario Vaccine Certificate Rules Are Changing For Wedding Receptions Starting Next Week

"We have noticed a number of outbreaks associated with weddings."

Ontario Vaccine Certificate Rules Are Changing For Wedding Receptions Starting Next Week
Álvaro CvG | Unsplash

If you're planning to go to a wedding next week, the rules for vaccine certificates have changed when it comes to receptions.

On Thursday, Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, revealed that starting on October 13, anyone attending a reception will need to show proof of vaccination or a medical exemption.

Previously, residents were able to show results of a negative COVID-19 test to attend.

"We have noticed a number of outbreaks associated with weddings, in particular, wedding receptions," Moore stated.

"While the current regulations states individuals who are not fully vaccinated attending a wedding reception in a meeting or event space can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend, this exemption expires on Tuesday."

"This means that as of Wednesday, October 13, proof of vaccination or an eligible exemption will be required."

However, residents do not need to show proof of vaccination if they are attending a wedding ceremony. Yet, they will be unable to go to the reception.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

