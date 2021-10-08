Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
ontario reopening

Ontario Is Increasing Capacity Limits For So Many Spots Starting This Weekend

Concert venues, movies theatres and more will be able to operate at 100% capacity.

Ontario Is Increasing Capacity Limits For So Many Spots Starting This Weekend
Colin Lloyd | Unsplash, Spitfirepix | Dreamstime

Ontario capacity limits are about to get a lot bigger in select settings.

On Friday, the Government of Ontario announced that effective Saturday, October 9, at 12:01 a.m., multiple locations will be able to operate at 100% capacity.

This list includes:

  • "Concert venues, theatres and cinemas;
  • Spectator areas of facilities for sports and recreational fitness (would not include gyms, personal training);
  • Meeting and event spaces (indoor meeting and event spaces will still need to limit capacity to the number that can maintain physical distancing);
  • Horseracing tracks, car racing tracks, and other similar venues; and
  • Commercial film and television productions with studio audiences."

According to a press release, "with public health and health care indicators remaining stable or improving, the government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, is cautiously lifting capacity limits in select indoor and outdoor settings where proof of vaccination is required, as well as certain outdoor settings that have a capacity below 20,000."

"In settings where capacity limits have been lifted, the requirement for individuals to maintain two metres of physical distancing are being removed, with limited exceptions."

Other health measures will remain in place, including wearing face coverings, contact tracing and showing proof of vaccination.

While more people will now be able to attend concerts, cinemas and more, other capacity limits remain in place for settings not on this list.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Toronto Is Changing Vaccine Certificate Rules For Indoor Sports This Fall

If you want to play ball, you might need to be vaccinated.

Dgareri | Dreamstime, 2044photo | Dreamstime

If you're unvaccinated and playing an indoor sport, you might not be for long.

Toronto Public Health announced on Friday that individuals 12 years or older will need to show proof of vaccination to participate in indoor sports starting November 1.

Keep Reading Show less

Trick-Or-Treating In Ontario Is Actually Happening This Year But These Are The Rules

Moore says kids shouldn't yell "too exuberantly."

Kristen Prahl | Dreamstime

It's time to stock up on candy and dust off your Halloween decorations because trick-or-treating is happening this year!

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, announced in a press conference on Thursday that trick-or-treating will take place this year in Ontario with some guidance.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Just Revealed The Rules Around Family Gatherings This Thanksgiving Weekend

"We want families to embrace the opportunity to get together."

Government of Ontario Announcements | YouTube

Ontario just outlined its rules for family gatherings this Thanksgiving weekend and it looks a whole lot different than 2020.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, opened up about what types of gatherings will be permitted for the holiday during a press conference on Thursday.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Vaccine Certificate Rules Are Changing For Wedding Receptions Starting Next Week

"We have noticed a number of outbreaks associated with weddings."

Álvaro CvG | Unsplash

If you're planning to go to a wedding next week, the rules for vaccine certificates have changed when it comes to receptions.

On Thursday, Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, revealed that starting on October 13, anyone attending a reception will need to show proof of vaccination or a medical exemption.

Keep Reading Show less