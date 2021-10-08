Ontario Is Increasing Capacity Limits For So Many Spots Starting This Weekend
Concert venues, movies theatres and more will be able to operate at 100% capacity.
Ontario capacity limits are about to get a lot bigger in select settings.
On Friday, the Government of Ontario announced that effective Saturday, October 9, at 12:01 a.m., multiple locations will be able to operate at 100% capacity.
This list includes:
- "Concert venues, theatres and cinemas;
- Spectator areas of facilities for sports and recreational fitness (would not include gyms, personal training);
- Meeting and event spaces (indoor meeting and event spaces will still need to limit capacity to the number that can maintain physical distancing);
- Horseracing tracks, car racing tracks, and other similar venues; and
- Commercial film and television productions with studio audiences."
According to a press release, "with public health and health care indicators remaining stable or improving, the government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, is cautiously lifting capacity limits in select indoor and outdoor settings where proof of vaccination is required, as well as certain outdoor settings that have a capacity below 20,000."
"In settings where capacity limits have been lifted, the requirement for individuals to maintain two metres of physical distancing are being removed, with limited exceptions."
Other health measures will remain in place, including wearing face coverings, contact tracing and showing proof of vaccination.
While more people will now be able to attend concerts, cinemas and more, other capacity limits remain in place for settings not on this list.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.