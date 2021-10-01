Toronto's Face Mask Rules Have Officially Been Extended Until Next Year
You might want to invest in a value pack of face masks.
It's time to stock up on face masks. The Toronto City Council has just approved the extension of mask bylaws until January 2022.
According to a press release, the City of Toronto's temporary mask bylaws and COVID-19 amendments to Chapter 354, Apartment Buildings were officially extended on October 1.
The extension will take place until the end of the Toronto City Councils meeting in January 2022. This means until then, people will have to continue wearing masks or face coverings while in public indoor spaces, including enclosed spaces in common areas of apartments and condos in accordance with bylaws 541-2020 and 664-2020.
Both extensions were recommended by Toronto's medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa.
Mayor John Tory commented on the extension saying "public health evidence shows masks keep people safe and are an important way we can help each other as Team Toronto continues to make vaccination progress."
"Right now, while the virus is still active in communities in our city, extending the COVID-19 mask bylaws is the right thing to do. I want to thank the vast majority of people who continue to do the right thing and wear masks when they are out and about in public."