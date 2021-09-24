Trending Tags

Toronto's Top Doctor Calls For Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccines In Schools For Kids 12 & Up

The recommendation will be made next week.

Toronto's Top Doctor Calls For Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccines In Schools For Kids 12 & Up
Toronto's medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, is recommending that Ontario require COVID-19 vaccination for students who are eligible based on their age or year of birth.

Children who are 12 years old and older are currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Ontario, so students in grades six and up would need to show proof of vaccination in order to attend classes if the province were to follow through on de Villa's recommendation.

De Villa outlines her official stance in a report addressed to the board of health, which will be presented this Monday, September 27.

In the report, de Villa states that COVID-19 should be included in the Immunization of School Pupils Act, which currently covers nine infectious diseases: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, measles, mumps, rubella, meningococcal disease, and varicella.

The act requires all children under the age of 18 in school to show proof of immunization against the diseases listed above.

In the report, de Villa explains, "The safety and effectiveness of the approved COVID-19 vaccines has been proven in children aged 12 and older. Given the current epidemiology of COVID-19 and the need to support the safe re-opening of schools, it recommended that the Province require COVID-19 vaccination for students who are eligible based on their age/year of birth."

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

