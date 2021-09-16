Trending Tags

COVID-19 Vaccines In Canada Now Have Different Names & No, It's Not A Joke

Introducing... Spikevax.

No more Team Moderna or Pfizer; the names of COVID-19 vaccines in Canada have been changed and the new ones are pretty strange.

On September 16, Health Canada announced that it has approved changes to the brand names of the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines. Now, Pfizer is Comirnaty, Moderna is Spikevax and AstraZeneca is Vaxzevria.

Pfizer has said that Comirnaty is a combination of the terms COVID-19, mRNA, community and immunity to commemorate the first authorization of an mRNA vaccine and the global effort that took place to make it happen.

Health Canada also said that these are only changes to the brand names of the vaccines and there are no changes to the vaccines themselves.

As of now, there are no changes to the name of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

