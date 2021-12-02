Trending Tags

Ontario Is Now Offering Single Dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccines & Here's Who Is Eligible

There is a limited supply.

Bobhilscher | Dreamstime

Ontario is now offering a select number of single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines starting on Thursday.

The Ontario government announced on December 2 that the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster doses will be accelerated for high-risk individuals and people aged 50 or older to give "an extra layer of protection against COVID-19 and its variants," according to a press release.

The new eligible groups will be able to book their third doses at 8 a.m on December 13 through the province's COVID-19 vaccination portal.

In order to "vaccinate as many eligible individuals as possible," the Ontario government will also be providing "a limited supply" of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

"Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect ourselves, our families and our communities from COVID-19 which is why we're expanding vaccine eligibility for booster shots while also providing Ontarians aged 18 or older who have not yet been vaccinated, with the option to request the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine," said Sylvia Jones, solicitor general.

"With every first, second, third or booster dose administered, we're increasing Ontario's immunity and taking another step forward in this battle against the COVID-19 virus."

Who is eligible?

In order to receive one of the limited Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, you must be 18 years old or older and have "an allergy or contraindication to mRNA vaccines."

Unvaccinated individuals aged 18 or older can also request a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine through their public health unit.

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use by Health Canada on March 5, 2021, for individuals 18 and older.

