Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Ontario Is 'Prepared' To Deal With The Omicron Variant & Here's The Plan

The variant was first found in the country on November 28.

Ontario Is 'Prepared' To Deal With The Omicron Variant & Here's The Plan
Colin Temple | Dreamstime

With the discovery of the Omicron variant in the country, the government of Ontario says it has plans put in place in order to combat the new variant.

In its announcement that third COVID-19 vaccine doses will soon become available for more Ontarians, the provincial government revealed the "infrastructure" it has in place in order to "rapidly identify, trace and isolate COVID-19 and its variants."

“Regardless of what we learn about the Omicron variant, Ontario is prepared to quickly respond to any scenario to protect the health and safety of Ontarians,” Minister of Health Christine Elliott said.

“Vaccines continue to be our best protection against COVID-19, and I encourage everyone to book their first, second or booster dose as soon as you are eligible.”

On top of the booster doses, Ontario is expanding free PCR testing at all testing centres for asymptomatic people who came back from or travelled in Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt between November 1 and December 6, as well as for their families and household contacts.

The federal government recently implemented travel restrictions for these countries as well as others amid concerns of the new variant.

As of December 2, Ontario says it will make available a limited supply of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which will be available to those who have an allergy to mRNA vaccines, like Pfizer or Moderna, and are over the age of 18. It will also be available to non-vaccinated individuals who request it through their public health unit.

The provincial government says that pending approval, molnupiravir (an oral treatment for COVID-19) could be provided to high-risk unvaccinated patients who have mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19.

The provincial government is also putting out a "holiday testing blitz" this month as well as sending all public schools and participating First Nation schools rapid antigen screening tests for students to use over the holidays.

The province will also put out updated guidance on case, contact and outbreak management to Ontarians who might have been exposed to the Omicron variant, which includes more frequent follow-up calls to guarantee those affected are isolating.

Government officials said they will also invest $5.1 billion to add 3,100 beds to hospitals in order to "ensure that hospital and intensive care capacity continues to remain stable."

The Omicron variant was first discovered in the country on November 28, when two confirmed cases were found in Ottawa in individuals who had recently travelled to Nigeria.

Premier Doug Ford said in a news conference on December 1 that while the variant is a "cause for concern" Ontarians should not panic.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

A Case Of The Omicron Variant Has Just Been Reported In The GTA

The person was in close contact with a traveller coming back from southern Africa.

Google Maps

Durham Region Health Department has announced that one person has tested positive for the COVID-19 Omicron variant on Thursday.

Health officials say the person was in "close contact" with another individual who had recently travelled back from "one of the identified countries in southern Africa," according to a press release.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Is Expanding Its COVID-19 Booster Doses To Even More People & Here's When

Eligibility will continue to expand into the new year.

Government of Ontario Announcements | YouTube

More people will soon be eligible to receive their third dose of COVID-19 vaccines in Ontario.

On December 2, the provincial government revealed that it will be broadening its eligibilities for booster doses to Ontarians 50 years old and older, as well as more people who are at a high risk of getting severely sick if they contract the virus.

Keep Reading Show less

Fiji Just Opened To Travellers After 2 Years & They Had A Big Party For The First Visitors

We all deserve to enjoy a cocktail on a Fiji beach. 🍹

TourismFiji | Twitter

Imagine a waterfront villa with crystal-blue ocean views and a walkway onto a white sandy beach — and no visitors to enjoy any of it.

That's been the reality in Fiji for almost two years, but those beaches are finally opening up again, and locals seem pretty excited to welcome international travellers back to the country.

Keep Reading Show less

Doug Ford Spoke Out About The Omicron Variant Today & Says It's 'Not Cause For Panic'

Ford says the variant is cause for "concern" but not "panic."

Premier of Ontario | YouTube

Premier Doug Ford said the Omicron variant is not a cause for "panic" during a press conference on Wednesday.

Ford stopped during his press conference for a multi-billion dollar hospital project to address the Omicron variant in the province, saying "the discovery of the variant here in Ontario is cause for concern, but it's not cause for panic."

Keep Reading Show less