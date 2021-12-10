Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
ontario reopening

Ontario Just Announced New COVID-19 Health Measures In Response To The Omicron Variant

Proof of vaccination requirements won't be lifted in January.

Ontario Just Announced New COVID-19 Health Measures In Response To The Omicron Variant
FordNation | Facebook

The Ontario government just unveiled new COVID-19 health measures for the province and some are coming into effect later this month.

In an announcement on December 10, Ontario revealed its plan for how to manage the new Omicron variant in the province, introducing health measures including enhancing proof of vaccination requirements, strengthening the verification process for medical or clinical trial exemptions, and expanding the province's vaccine rollout for booster doses.

The government said it will be delaying the lifting of vaccine certificate requirements past January 17, which would have allowed places like restaurants, bars, casinos, bingo halls, and sports facilities to stop checking proof of vaccination.

Starting January 4, only vaccine passports with the QR code and the Verify Ontario app will be accepted as proof of vaccination (but the QR code can either be provided digitally or on a slip of paper.)

The provincial government also noted that as of December 20, kids aged 12 to 17 years old will have to provide proof of vaccination when taking part in organized sports at recreational facilities.

Starting December 15, the province said will "begin a new process to provide an enhanced COVID-19 vaccine certificate with QR code" to Ontarians who have an eligible medical exemption or are part of an active COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.

Those who fall under this bracket will have to reach out to a registered nurse or Ontarian physician so that they can submit their exemption directly to the local public health unit where their practice is located. Better get on top of it fast as starting January 10, 2022, businesses will no longer accept doctor's notes for these exemptions.

Lastly, Ontario is going to expand its vaccine rollout to provide even more booster doses for residents. The government said that starting Monday, December 13, about 5.5 million Ontarians aged 50 and over will be eligible to receive a booster dose appointment. As of January 4, 2022, everyone 18 and older will be able to book their appointment.

Earlier this week, the Ford government announced it would be pausing its reopening plan indefinitely.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

From Your Site Articles

Even More Ontarians Will Be Eligible To Book Their COVID-19 Booster Dose Soon

The next round of bookings start Monday!

FordNation | Facebook

On Friday, the Ontario government announced an update to its COVID-19 public health measures, and included in that is the expansion of third dose eligibilities come the new year.

In an announcement on December 10, the province said Ontarians who are 18 years of age and older will be eligible to book their third COVID-19 vaccine dose starting on January 4, 2022. But, in order to do so, their second COVID-19 vaccine dose should be administered about six months before their next appointment.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Releases New Guidance On Holiday Gatherings To Prevent A 'Super-Spreading Event'

The chief medical officer of health says you should wear a mask when visiting your grandparents.

Niloo138 | Dreamstime

The holidays are right around the corner, and Ontario just released guidance on how to safely celebrate with friends and family as COVID-19 cases rise and amid concerns of the Omicron variant.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, is asking Ontarians to keep "social contacts to a minimum" during the holidays.

Keep Reading Show less

Doug Ford Is Reportedly Considering New COVID-19 Measures For Ontario Today As Cases Rise

Changes to the vaccine passport program could be coming.

FordNation | Facebook

Premier Doug Ford is reportedly meeting with his cabinet this morning to consider what public health measures to enact amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in Ontario.

CTV News Toronto reports that Ford was given many options to consider earlier this week, like potentially closing down schools for some time before and after the winter break and moving Ontario back into Step 3 of its reopening plan. But the provincial government was not yet ready to make any big changes to its current public health measures and will instead be "focusing on new guidance," over Christmas, according to CTV.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Paid Sick Leave Program For COVID-19 Just Got Extended & Here's What It Covers

Eligible residents can get up to $200 a day for any of these reasons.

Colin Temple | Dreamstime

Good news, Ontario — the provincial government is extending its COVID-19 paid sick leave program once again.

In an announcement posted on December 7, the government said it will extend this program well into the summer months, until July 31, 2022. It was initially set to expire by the end of this year on December 31.

Keep Reading Show less