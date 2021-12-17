Ontario Is Reportedly Looking At Limiting Gathering Sizes & Updating Vaccine Rules
Ford is set to give an update at 3:30.
The Ford government is reportedly considering implementing more public health measures in Ontario.
According to CTV News, sources said the provincial government is looking at potentially cutting down indoor gathering sizes, reducing capacity limits, as well as redefining what it means to be fully vaccinated amid growing concerns of the highly transmissible Omicron variant and increasing daily COVID-19 cases.
According to the sources, indoor gathering limits could be reduced to 10 people instead of the 25 currently allowed.
Capacity limits may also be lowered to accommodate only 25% in some spots. Ontario already announced earlier this week that starting December 18, places like concert venues, cinemas and sporting events will have their capacity reduced to 50%.
On top of this, Ford is reportedly set to discuss changing the definition of fully vaccinated to include a third dose.
Recently, Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table released a projection for how the Omicron variant could move through the province if stricter additional measures aren't implemented soon.
The table recommended measures like Ontarians reducing contacts by 50%, as well as creating third dose campaigns that could give out 250,000 doses per day.
The scientific director of the advisory table, Dr. Peter Jüni, recently told Narcity in an interview that Ontarians should "reconsider" their holiday plans this season.
"Meet with your closest friends or closest family, and postpone big family gatherings to summer, full stop," Jüni said.
Ford is expected to provide an update to the province on December 17 at 3:30 p.m.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.