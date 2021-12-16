Ontario Science Table Says Stronger Measures Are Needed To Help Keep Schools Open
"Circuit breakers" with additional mrasures are needed.
The Ontario Science Table says "stronger" additional measures are needed to help keep schools open and keep workplaces and indoor gathering spaces safe through the Omicron wave.
According to the Ontario Science Table's updated COVID-19 projections which were released on December 16, there are a variety of steps that can be taken moving forward, some of which include "high-quality masks, physical distancing indoors, improved ventilation, and increased access to rapid testing."
These additional measures can help "buy time" for more individuals to receive their boosters and could help keep schools open.
However, an uptake in vaccination won't slow down the Omicron wave by itself, according to the Ontario Science Table.
Additional measures like "circuit breakers" with stronger health measures and where people have 50% fewer contacts could soften the impact of the wave. As well as launching booster shot campaigns that could reach 250,000 doses a day.
To "slow down" and "reduce" the impact of the Omicron wave, the Ontario Science Table says accelerated boosters for caregivers, vulnerable individuals, healthcare workers and their families will help "protect the health workforce."
The Omicron variant is set to become the dominant variant in Ontario shortly, and "early evidence suggests it can produce severe disease."
The Toronto District School Board has already begun to prepare for a possible switch to remote learning after the holiday break due to concerns around the omicron variant.
In a published letter to parents and guardians, they urged children to bring home all of their supplies in case of a transition to online learning.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.