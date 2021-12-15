Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News

The WHO Says We Underestimate Omicron 'At Our Peril' & The Variant Is Spreading Fast

Even if Omicron is less severe, the WHO says it can still overwhelm hospitals.

The WHO Says We Underestimate Omicron 'At Our Peril' & The COVID Variant Is Spreading Fast
World Health Organization

Early evidence suggests the Omicron coronavirus variant might cause less severe illness, but that doesn't mean the world should let its guard down.

The head of the World Health Organization issued a clear warning to countries around the world on Tuesday, saying that variant is likely spreading faster than experts know and that it could cause major problems if it's not taken seriously.

"Surely we have learned by now that we underestimate this virus at our peril," Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference.

Tedros said that Omicron has been confirmed in 77 countries to date and that it's likely already spread to other countries where it hasn't been detected yet.

Experts are still studying the variant that was first reported to the WHO from South Africa last month, and preliminary evidence "suggests a reduction in vaccine efficacy against infection and transmission" of the variant. It may also be more transmissible, and findings from South Africa suggest it may be less severe than the Delta variant, although more information is needed to confirm this.

"Even if Omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems," Tedros said. He added that countries must make it a "priority" to vaccinate the unvaccinated.

South Africa first sounded the alarm about Omicron in November. The WHO moved quickly to give it a name and declare it a variant of concern within a matter of days, and many countries responded by closing their borders to travellers from South Africa and neighbouring countries.

Still, Omicron is spreading quickly, and countries in Europe are now locking down to stop it.

U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid warned on Tuesday that the country's hospitals could soon be overwhelmed by the variant.

"This is a new national mission," he told lawmakers, as they voted to approve stricter health measures. "A race between the virus and the vaccine to get as many people protected as possible."

Dr. Jenny Harries, the head of the UK Health Security Agency, said the virus is "doubling faster [and] growing faster" than experts first thought.

She added that Omicron is "probably the most significant threat we've had since the start of the pandemic," the Associated Press reports.

Pfizer and BioNTech have said that preliminary lab studies showed that a third dose of their vaccine can "neutralize" the new variant.

From Your Site Articles

University Of Toronto Cancels In-Person Exams & Moves Classes Online Due To Omicron

U of T will “delay most in-person learning until Jan. 31.”

Les Palenik | Dreamstime

The University of Toronto is cancelling in-person exams and moving to online learning next semester due to concerns about the Omicron variant.

In a press release posted on December 15, U of T says the majority of in-person classes will be cancelled until January 31 to "help curb the spread of COVID-19 amid the emergence of the Omicron variant."

Keep Reading Show less

Queen's University Outbreak Is Being Linked To Omicron Spread In BC & Nova Scotia

Both provinces are investigating cases after a sports tournament in Ontario.

Elena Elisseeva | Dreamstime

A rugby championship held at Queen's University last month is being linked to Omicron outbreaks in two other provinces.

Both Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, tied recent variant cases to varsity rugby teams that attended a November championship in Kingston.

Keep Reading Show less

Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests May Be Coming To A LCBO Near You Pretty Soon

Some malls, libraries and subway stations will have them, too.

Colin Temple | Dreamstime

Are you one of the many people who find themselves hitting up the LCBO every Friday night? Well, good news! You'll soon be able to pick up a free COVID-19 rapid test alongside your weekend booze supply.

According to the Ontario government, the initiative is part of a new enhanced testing strategy that aims to provide up to 2 million rapid tests free of charge at pop-up sites across the province.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's COVID-19 Booster Doses Will Be Available To People 18+ Even Sooner Now

You can book your third dose next week!

Premier of Ontario | YouTube

The province's adult population will be eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose next week.

According to the Ontario government, individuals aged 18 and over will officially be able to schedule their third dose appointments starting on Monday, December 20, 2021.

Keep Reading Show less