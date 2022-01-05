Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News

'Flurona' Is A Combo Of COVID With The Flu & Multiple Cases Have Been Reported

Turns out you can catch both at the same time 😷

'Flurona' Is A Combo Of COVID With The Flu & Multiple Cases Have Been Reported
Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

It’s the mashup that no one wants: COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.

Health officials in Israel and the U.S. are reporting some rare cases of “flurona,” a combination of the coronavirus and influenza in a person who is infected with both at the same time.

Israel's first case of this was found in an unvaccinated pregnant woman in her 30s this week, CNN reports. The woman had mild symptoms and was in good condition when she was released from the hospital.

"The disease is the same disease," Dr. Arnon Vizhnitser, the director of the gynecology department at the hospital where the case was found, told the Times of Israel. "They're viral and cause difficulty breathing since both attack the upper respiratory tract."

A testing site in Los Angeles also reported its first co-infection of COVID-19 and the flu on Wednesday. The case was detected over the weekend in a child returning home from a trip to Mexico, NBC Los Angeles reports.

The boy had mild symptoms and no one else in his family had both viruses, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Another child tested positive for both viruses at Texas Children's Hospital this week, although the patient was sent home to recover, USA Today reports.

"This is one confirmed case," Dr. Jim Versalovic, co-leader of the hospital's COVID-19 team, said. "We'll be working with our colleagues across the country to see if there are more cases and whether we will see a distinct pattern."

The keyword with "flurona" is "co-infection," because it doesn't mean that the viruses have combined into one new virus, as the name may imply. Instead, they just happen to infect someone at the same time.

Researchers have actually been studying co-infections involving COVID-19 and the flu since the early days of the pandemic. And while doctors do worry about a "twindemic" of two diseases at once, that's not exactly what's being referred to here.

In other words, "flurona" is the 2022 term for the two viruses in one person, but they've been hitting patients at the same time since 2020.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Canadians On The West & East Coast Act So Differently In A Pandemic & Here's What I've Seen

Here's what I've noticed.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

The west coast of Canada is different from the east coast in a lot of ways, including in how they treat the COVID-19 pandemic, I've noticed.

Rewinding to March 2020, I'm sitting in my car driving home to New Brunswick from Ottawa, where I was going to university. Like many people, I remember that first week so clearly. I thought I was going home for two weeks to flatten the curve. As we now know, it's lasted a lot longer than that.

Keep Reading Show less

I Tested Positive For COVID-19 During The Holidays & Here's What I Wish I'd Known

My symptoms were pretty different to those around me!

Narcity Staff

Until very recently, I had started to believe that I simply may never catch COVID-19. Like many others, despite regular testing, I had never received a positive result and had successfully dodged the classic symptoms at every turn since March 2020.

However, all of that changed on Christmas Day, 2021.

Keep Reading Show less

Novak Djokovic Boasted About A Vaccine Exemption & Australia Still Wouldn't Let Him In

They wouldn't let him out of the airport! 🎾

@DjokerNole | Twitter

Tennis player Novak Djokovic has been catching some heat recently after he boasted about allegedly being granted special permission to enter Australia to play in the Australia Open without showing proof of vaccination.

However, he still couldn't get into the country on Wednesday because of a little mistake involving his papers, and he spent several hours hanging out at the airport instead of preparing to play.

Keep Reading Show less

Dr. Bonnie Henry Has Some Honest Answers On Whether You Should Be Wearing An N95 Mask

It goes against what some people have called for.

Province of British Columbia, Michael Gray | Dreamstime

The top doctor in B.C. said that wearing an N95 mask in a low-risk setting only provides a minimal incremental benefit when it comes to protecting yourself from COVID-19.

Dr. Bonnie Henry spoke at a press conference on Tuesday, giving an update on COVID-19 and the spread of the Omicron variant. She addressed the fact that many people have been calling for N95 masks to protect against the Omicron variant.

Keep Reading Show less