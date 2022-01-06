The WHO Reported A 'Tsunami' Of New COVID Cases As Omicron Set A Global Record

So, here's a rundown of the COVID-19 benefits Ontarians can apply for and how they work, so you can figure out which ones apply to you.
The Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit
According to the Government of Canada, the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit (CWLB) offers temporary income support to employed and self-employed people who cannot work due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
Those eligible for the CWLB will receive $300, or $270 after taxes for every week, so long as they apply between October 24, 2021, and May 7, 2022, after their region is eligible.
Designated regions are those that are currently experiencing lockdowns or have capacity restrictions of 50% or more.
The plan's eligibility criteria include people 15-years-old or older who reside in Canada, possess a valid social insurance number, filed a 2020 tax return, and made at least $5,000 last year.
Anyone who received multiple benefits over the same period, including employment, insurance, and short-term disability benefits, will not qualify.
Ontario Business Costs Rebate Program
The provincial government announced on Monday that it would expand its new Ontario Business Costs Rebate Program.
As a result, businesses that were forced to close or reduce capacity can now receive rebate payments for "a portion of the property tax and energy costs they incur while subject to these measures."
Eligible businesses, such as smaller retail stores, who are required to operate at 50% will receive a rebate payment equivalent to 50% of their costs, while places closing for indoor activities, like restaurants and gyms, will receive a rebate payment equal to 100% of their costs.
"Yesterday morning we announced expanded supports for small businesses on their property tax and energy costs – rebates retroactive to December 19 when the 50% measure was put in place," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance told Narcity.
"This is in addition to the announcement before Christmas providing up to $7.5 billion for a six-month interest- and penalty-free period for Ontario businesses to make payments for most provincially administered taxes," they added.
Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit
The Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB) offers income support to individuals who cannot work because "they are sick or need to self-isolate due to COVID-19, or have an underlying health condition that puts them at greater risk of getting COVID-19."
Those eligible, which primarily focuses on those who are unable to work at least 50% of their scheduled work week because their sick or self-isolating, can receive $500 or $450 after taxes every week.
Qualified individuals can apply for up to 6 weeks between September 27, 2020, and May 7, 2022.
Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit
The Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit (CRCB) offers income support to employed and self-employed individuals who are "unable to work because they must care for their child under 12 years old or a family member who needs supervised care."
The benefit only applies if the school, program, or facility they attend is closed or unavailable to them due to COVID-19 or because they are sick, self-isolating, or at risk of severe health complications.
Households eligible for the CRCB can receive $500 or $450 after taxes for one week.
If the situation continues, you can apply for up to 6 weeks total between September 27, 2020, and May 7, 2022.
Second Career
Second Career is a program that provides up to $28,000 for Ontario workers laid off due to COVID-19, to train for in-demand careers close to their homes.
The sum goes towards paying for tuition, books, manuals, workbooks, other instructional costs, transportation, and a basic living allowance of up to $500 per week.
Additionally, funding is also available to those who need help with childcare and disability-related supports.
To qualify, residents have to have been laid off or not working or at a temporary job to cover costs. It's also worth noting that anyone receiving Employment Insurance (EI), or have in the past, can still apply
"The Second Career program is open to all laid-off workers and jobseekers, priority is given to applications for people who were laid off because of COVID-19 and want to retrain for jobs in sectors that have good potential for future employment," an excerpt from the government's website reads.
Other Benefits
Other available supports include the Tourism and Hospitality Recovery Program and the Hardest-Hit Business Recovery Program each of which provide wage and rent subsidies to struggling businesses.
If you'd like to find out more information on benefit you can do so here.