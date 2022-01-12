Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
covid-19 vaccine

The WHO Says Boosters Are Not Enough To Fight COVID Variants & We'll Need New Vaccines

They say vaccines need to keep up with the latest variants of 2022.

Global Staff Writer
The WHO Says Boosters Are Not Enough To Fight COVID Variants & We'll Need New Vaccines
@who | Instagram

The WHO is warning that to combat emerging variants, getting multiple COVID-19 booster doses of existing vaccines won't be enough.

Instead, we need to develop new vaccines that are designed to fight the COVID variants of today, according to a statement from the WHO's technical advisory group on COVID and vaccines.

"A vaccination strategy based on repeated booster doses of the original vaccine composition is unlikely to be appropriate or sustainable," the group said.

In other words, repeatedly using the same boosters against different variants just isn't sustainable.

The group, called TAG-CO-VAC, released their recommendations on Tuesday after reviewing Omicron, vaccines and the general state of the pandemic.

They argue that although some countries are recommending booster shots, it's more important to develop vaccines that are designed for the variants we face now. They added that it's also critical to get most of the world vaccinated with a first round of doses.

That second point about vaccine inequality is one that WHO officials have been hammering for weeks.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the WHO, has said that we should aim to get 70% of the world's population fully vaccinated by the middle of this year. That's the hump we need to get over to end the pandemic, according to Dr. Tedros.

Vaccine-makers have already said they're working on new versions for the Omicron variant, although they haven't been released yet.

TAG-CO-VAC also put together a wish list for a new vaccine.

They say the next round of vaccines should have a "high impact" on prevention, infection and transmission, while also cutting down on the risk of severe disease and death. They also want vaccines that are based on today's variants, and they want protection to last a lot longer.

They add that a "pan" COVID vaccine would be fantastic, because it would be a "more sustainable long-term option that would effective be variant-proof."

They didn't say how exactly that wish list can be fulfilled.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

From Your Site Articles

Doug Ford's Daughter Rants Over Quebec's Unvaxxed Tax & Lists Others Who Should Be Charged

She says obese people and smokers should be charged an extra tax.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, @francoislegault.pm | Instagram

Doug Ford's daughter is back with another hot take, and this time she's tackling Quebec's new possible tax for unvaccinated people.

Krista Ford Haynes is well known for her anti-vax views and general disapproval of the Ontario government's COVID-19 response, but on Wednesday, she took to Instagram to give Quebec a piece of her mind.

Keep Reading Show less

Justin Trudeau Told Kids To Ask Their Parents If They Can Go Get Vaccinated

The PM said the pandemic "sucks" but kids have been "amazing" throughout it.

@sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram, @albertahealthservices | Instagram

Now that a COVID-19 vaccine is available for children, Justin Trudeau is trying to get doses into the arms of more of the younger population and he told kids to ask their parents if they can go get vaccinated.

During a COVID-19 update on January 12, the prime minister took a moment to speak directly to kids about what they've been going through recently and even throughout the entire pandemic.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Top Doctor Says That They Won't Be Taxing The Unvaccinated & Calls It 'Punitive'

"We have always been supportive of adults making informed decisions for vaccination."

Government of Ontario Announcements | YouTube

The Ontario government has announced that it will be not be penalizing unvaccinated residents with a tax after Quebec's announcement on Tuesday.

Quebec Premier François Legault recently confirmed that any Quebecer over the age of 18 who does not get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the next few weeks will face a "significant" tax.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's What You Need To Know When Ontario Schools Return To In-Person Learning Next Week

Rapid tests and more teachers will come into play.

Freds | Dreamstime

Children are finally going back to school after an extra-long holiday break at home, and the Ontario government has measures and programs to support the transition.

After previously pushing the return to in-person school twice due to COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, children will be returning to schools and daycare settings on January 17, according to an Ontario government handout.

Keep Reading Show less