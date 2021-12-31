Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
covid-19 vaccine

The WHO Chief Is 'Confident' We Can End The Pandemic In 2022 & Here's What Needs To Happen

His New Year's resolution is simple: "We must end the pandemic."

The WHO Chief Is 'Confident' We Can End The Pandemic In 2022 & Here's What Needs To Happen
World Health Organization | YouTube

Although 2021 is coming to an end in the middle of a COVID-19 surge, that’s doesn’t mean we should give up hope on finally bidding farewell to the pandemic in 2022.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, just released his end-of-year statement, and he was cautiously optimistic that the world can knock out COVID by this time next year.

Although we now have vaccines and new treatments for COVID-19 that have saved millions of lives, he says the key to getting back to everyday life is sharing those breakthroughs with everyone.

“As we enter the third year of this pandemic, I’m confident that this will be the the year we end it — but only if we do it together,” he said.

Dr Tedros says we won’t be able to leave the pandemic behind us until we can distribute vaccines to the countries that still need them the most, rather than allowing some countries to hoard them.

He also blames the emergence of the Omicron variant on inequity created by “narrow nationalism and vaccine hoarding by some countries.”

“The longer inequity continues, the higher the risks of this virus evolving in ways we can’t prevent or predict,” Dr. Tedros said. “If we end inequity, we end the pandemic.”

The WHO and its partners are working hard to make sure vaccines become readily available to people worldwide with initiatives like COVAX, which will accelerate the production and equal distribution of vaccines.

Dr. Tedros says that to end the pandemic, the global vaccination rate needs to reach 70% by mid-2022.

In addition to accelerating the vaccination rate, measures like widespread testing and reporting new variants when they come up need to be maintained for the pandemic to end, he said.

He added that individuals can help by wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding crowds and socializing outside or in well-ventilated areas when possible.

"We must end the pandemic," he said. "COVID-19 has demonstrated that when health is at risk, everything is at risk."

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

From Your Site Articles

COVID-19 Pandemic Could End In Spring & Omicron Variant 'Leading Us To That Place Sooner'

Dr. Bonnie Henry said the surge in COVID-19 cases could mean the virus becomes endemic as the season shifts.

Province of British Columbia, Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has gripped the world for almost two years, could end when the season shifts to spring, according to one of B.C.'s leading public health officials.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told CBC during a year-end interview that the new Omicron variant, which is causing huge spikes in case numbers across Canada, is creating a "new game" in the pandemic.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Says Omicron Currently Has 54% Less Risk Than Delta For Death & Hospitalization

However, due to the transmissibility of Omicron, hospitalizations could rise.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Most people don't want to catch any variant of COVID-19, but according to a new study, you may be better off catching the Omicron variant over the Delta variant.

Public Health Ontario says the Omicron variant has 54% less risk of death or hospitalization than the Delta variant, according to an early study.

Keep Reading Show less

Fourth Doses Of A COVID-19 Vaccine Are Available To Some Ontarians & Here's Who's Eligible

Grandma & Grandpa may be able to get a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine soon.

Vintagepix | Dreamstime

Ontario has announced that fourth doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are becoming available to some residents effective immediately.

In a press conference on Thursday, Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, announced that residents of long-term care homes, Elder Care Lodges, retirement homes and other congregate care settings are now eligible to get their fourth shot once three months (or 84 days) have passed since receiving their third.

Keep Reading Show less

Justin Trudeau Says This Year Is Ending But The Pandemic Isn't & He Blames Omicron

He wants people to get vaccinated and get boosters.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

As COVID-19 case counts are on the rise in Canada, Justin Trudeau said that while we're saying goodbye to 2021 soon, the pandemic isn't over yet, and Omicron is to blame.

In a tweet posted on December 28, the prime minister said, "The year may be coming to an end — but, with Omicron spreading quickly around the world, it's clear that this pandemic isn't."

Keep Reading Show less