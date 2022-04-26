Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
bird flu

A New Bird Flu Strain Is Identified In BC & Some People Within 12 km Are Told To Be 'Vigilant'

The infected premises has been placed under quarantine.

Western Canada Editor
Chickens in a farm. Right: A person in a hazardous materials white outfit holds a black bag.

Chickens in a farm. Right: A person in a hazardous materials white outfit holds a black bag.

Tawatchai Prakobkit | Dreamstime, Lisavan | Dreamstime

A small backyard poultry flock in Kelowna is the latest to test positive for a new strain of bird flu, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has confirmed.

The H5N1 avian influenza virus has been sweeping across Canada and its first cases in B.C. were identified on April 13 when a poultry farm in north Okanagan was placed under quarantine after the virus was detected in its flock, according to the CFIA.

Now, another poultry flock in Kelowna has tested positive for the H5N1 avian influenza virus. The premises has been placed under quarantine and poultry producers within a 12-kilometre radius have been notified.

Avian influenza, more commonly known as bird flu, can be fatal for food producing birds like chickens as well as pet birds and wild birds. It can also be passed on to humans through close contact with infected birds or heavily contaminated environments, according to the CFIA.

In a statement released by B.C.'s Ministry of Agriculture and Food, it said, "Owners of small or backyard flocks are urged to continue to be vigilant and have appropriate preventative measures in place.

"Measures include eliminating or reducing opportunities for poultry to encounter wild birds, reducing human access to the flock, and increased cleaning, disinfection, and sanitization of all things (including clothing and footwear) when entering areas where flocks are housed."

The ministry also said that a sample from a bald eagle found in Delta tested positive for bird flu. It is the second bald eagle to have tested positive, after another was found in Vancouver in February.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...