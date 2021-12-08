Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
covid-19 vaccine

Pfizer Says A Booster Can 'Neutralize' Omicron & 2 Doses May Not 'Maximize' Protection

The findings are based on preliminary lab studies.

Pfizer Says A Booster Can ‘Neutralize’ Omicron & 2 Doses May Not ‘Maximize’ Protection
@georgiadph | Instagram, @mnhealth | Instagram

Pfizer and BioNTech said a third dose of their vaccine offers better protection against the Omicron variant than two doses.

The companies reported the findings on Wednesday, shortly after reports that current vaccines may be less effective against the variant.

Pfizer said two doses of its vaccine "may not be sufficient to protect against infection with the Omicron variant," although vaccinated people "may still be protected against severe forms of the disease."

However, preliminary studies showed a third dose of the vaccine was able to "neutralize" the variant, Pfizer said.

Omicron was first reported to the World Health Organization from South Africa late last month, and the WHO moved quickly to give it a name and label it a variant of concern.

Vaccine makers such as Pfizer and Moderna have also been racing to find out if their vaccines work against this new variant, which is heavily mutated when compared to other variants.

The variant is spreading quickly through South Africa, the New York Times reports. There are also signs that infection from the variant may be less severe, but more studies are needed to determine this.

Pfizer's findings match the reports of researchers in South Africa, who said that Omicron can evade the protection of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but that boosters are likely to offer protection.

"This is not a variant that has completely escaped," Alex Sigal of the Africa Health Research Institute told CNN. "It certainly escapes. It is certainly bad. But it looks to me like there are ways of dealing with it."

The variant has been detected in dozens of countries, including the United States and Canada, since late last month. Travel rules have tightened in response.

BioNTech's CEO said in a release that the company is working on an adapted vaccine, which "will help to induce a high level of protection against Omicron-induced COVID-19 disease."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Here's What 'Designated Quarantine' Is Like For Travellers Under Canada's New Rules

Each travellers' health is assessed "daily" by an on-site nurse.

Anjelagr | Dreamstime

Following a recent update to Canada’s travel restrictions, an increasing number of incoming travellers are now required to isolate themselves at a “designated quarantine facility” after landing.

This includes individuals who have recently travelled to a number of countries overseas, as well as those who have the right to enter Canada but remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Keep Reading Show less

Someone Forged A Letter From Ontario Asking The Feds To Arrest The Unvaccinated

"No such letter has ever been drafted or sent," says Ontario's health minister.

@celliottability | Instagram

A fake letter asking the federal government for the "mandatory draft, criminalization and apprehension" of unvaccinated people is circulating on social media.

Ontario's Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott, who is named as one of the writers of the letter along with Solicitor General and MPP Sylvia Jones, took to Twitter on December 6 to set the record straight.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada’s Vaccine Mandate May Be Expanded & Even More People Will Have To Get Fully Vaxxed

The feds have proposed regulations to extend mandatory vaccinations to more workers.👇

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

The federal government has announced that it intends to expand Canada’s vaccine mandate further so that it applies to more employees across different sectors and industries.

In a notice shared on December 7, Employment and Social Development Canada confirmed the Labour Minister’s plans to propose regulations to the Canada Labour Code, “to make vaccination mandatory in federally regulated workplaces.”

Keep Reading Show less

Feds Say 'The Pandemic Is Not Over' & They Have Advice For People Travelling For The Holidays

Expect delays at the airport and know that the situation remains "fluid." 😬

Modfos | Dreamstime, Hiroshi Tateishi | Dreamstime

If you’re planning to travel during the upcoming holidays, the federal government has some advice following a number of updates to Canada’s travel restrictions.

On December 5, Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra spoke to CTV News about whether Canadians should avoid travel due to the Omicron variant.

Keep Reading Show less