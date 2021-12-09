Pfizer CEO Says A Fourth Vaccine Dose Might Be Needed But It's 'Wait & See' With Omicron
"We may need it faster," he said.
Recently, Pfizer said that a third dose of its vaccine offers better protection against the Omicron variant than two doses, based on preliminary lab studies.
Now, the company's CEO has said that a fourth dose may be needed.
Albert Bourla told CNBC's Squawk Box that "real-world data" will show how well a third dose covers Omicron, and for how long.
"I think we will need a fourth dose," Bourla said. He had previously suggested that a fourth dose would be required 12 months after the third, CNBC reports.
"With Omicron we need to wait and see because we have very little information," he said. "We may need it faster."
Some countries are already rolling out third doses of vaccines, while other parts of the world are struggling with supply.
Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Wednesday that a third dose was able to "neutralize" Omicron, the latest heavily-mutated variant of the coronavirus.
Preliminary lab studies showed that a third dose boosted protection when compared to two doses, although two doses still provided some protection from severe symptoms.
Omicron has only been on the world's radar for less than three weeks at this point, and many studies are underway to determine exactly how severe and transmissible it might be. Pfizer and others have also been looking into whether current vaccines offer the same protection against the new variant.
"A third dose will give very good protection I believe," Boura said.
He added that Pfizer and BioNTech are working on a version of the vaccine that specifically targets Omicron, and that it should be ready by March. He also said that Pfizer's COVID-19 pill will also be effective against Omicron.
The World Health Organization says Omicron is spreading to more countries in Africa and that weekly case counts have "surged by 93%."
However, the WHO also says that hospitalizations "remain low" in South Africa, where it was first reported.
"Emerging data from South Africa indicates that Omicron may cause less severe illness," the WHO reported on Thursday.