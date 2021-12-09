Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
covid-19 vaccine

Pfizer CEO Says A Fourth Vaccine Dose Might Be Needed But It's 'Wait & See' With Omicron

"We may need it faster," he said.

Pfizer CEO Says A Fourth Vaccine Dose Might Be Needed But It's 'Wait & See' With Omicron
@pfizerinc | Instagram, @mnhealth | Instagram

Recently, Pfizer said that a third dose of its vaccine offers better protection against the Omicron variant than two doses, based on preliminary lab studies.

Now, the company's CEO has said that a fourth dose may be needed.

Albert Bourla told CNBC's Squawk Box that "real-world data" will show how well a third dose covers Omicron, and for how long.

"I think we will need a fourth dose," Bourla said. He had previously suggested that a fourth dose would be required 12 months after the third, CNBC reports.

"With Omicron we need to wait and see because we have very little information," he said. "We may need it faster."

Some countries are already rolling out third doses of vaccines, while other parts of the world are struggling with supply.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Wednesday that a third dose was able to "neutralize" Omicron, the latest heavily-mutated variant of the coronavirus.

Preliminary lab studies showed that a third dose boosted protection when compared to two doses, although two doses still provided some protection from severe symptoms.

Omicron has only been on the world's radar for less than three weeks at this point, and many studies are underway to determine exactly how severe and transmissible it might be. Pfizer and others have also been looking into whether current vaccines offer the same protection against the new variant.

"A third dose will give very good protection I believe," Boura said.

He added that Pfizer and BioNTech are working on a version of the vaccine that specifically targets Omicron, and that it should be ready by March. He also said that Pfizer's COVID-19 pill will also be effective against Omicron.

The World Health Organization says Omicron is spreading to more countries in Africa and that weekly case counts have "surged by 93%."

However, the WHO also says that hospitalizations "remain low" in South Africa, where it was first reported.

"Emerging data from South Africa indicates that Omicron may cause less severe illness," the WHO reported on Thursday.

From Your Site Articles

Here's What 'Designated Quarantine' Is Like For Travellers Under Canada's New Rules

Each travellers' health is assessed "daily" by an on-site nurse.

Anjelagr | Dreamstime

Following a recent update to Canada’s travel restrictions, an increasing number of incoming travellers are now required to isolate themselves at a “designated quarantine facility” after landing.

This includes individuals who have recently travelled to a number of countries overseas, as well as those who have the right to enter Canada but remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Keep Reading Show less

Pfizer Says A Booster Can 'Neutralize' Omicron & 2 Doses May Not 'Maximize' Protection

The findings are based on preliminary lab studies.

@georgiadph | Instagram, @mnhealth | Instagram

Pfizer and BioNTech said a third dose of their vaccine offers better protection against the Omicron variant than two doses.

The companies reported the findings on Wednesday, shortly after reports that current vaccines may be less effective against the variant.

Keep Reading Show less

Someone Forged A Letter From Ontario Asking The Feds To Arrest The Unvaccinated

"No such letter has ever been drafted or sent," says Ontario's health minister.

@celliottability | Instagram

A fake letter asking the federal government for the "mandatory draft, criminalization and apprehension" of unvaccinated people is circulating on social media.

Ontario's Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott, who is named as one of the writers of the letter along with Solicitor General and MPP Sylvia Jones, took to Twitter on December 6 to set the record straight.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada’s Vaccine Mandate May Be Expanded & Even More People Will Have To Get Fully Vaxxed

The feds have proposed regulations to extend mandatory vaccinations to more workers.👇

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

The federal government has announced that it intends to expand Canada’s vaccine mandate further so that it applies to more employees across different sectors and industries.

In a notice shared on December 7, Employment and Social Development Canada confirmed the Labour Minister’s plans to propose regulations to the Canada Labour Code, “to make vaccination mandatory in federally regulated workplaces.”

Keep Reading Show less