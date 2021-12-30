Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Ontario Will Reportedly Give Fourth Doses Of A COVID-19 Vaccine To Nursing Home Residents

Grandma & Grandpa may be able to get a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine soon.

Ontario Will Reportedly Give Fourth Doses Of A COVID-19 Vaccine To Nursing Home Residents
Vintagepix | Dreamstime

Nursing home residents may be able to receive a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine following the province's surge of COVID-19 cases.

A government source told the Toronto Star that Ontario is set to make an announcement on fourth doses for nursing home residents on Thursday.

"This is one of the many measures the government is putting in place to protect long-term-care residents and staff," the source told the Star.

According to the Star's source, nursing home residents would be eligible three months after their booster shot for another dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ontario government made third doses available for vulnerable populations such as long-term care homes and some retirement homes in August 2021 and have since upped booster eligibility.

On December 20, booster doses became available to anyone 18 years old and up in the province as a response measure to the climbing case counts and the Omicron variant.

Ontario's daily COVID-19 case counts have broken records four times in a week, with the current record standing from Wednesday with 10,436 reported COVID-19 cases – the highest daily case count since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of December 29 at 10:30 a.m., 81.3% of people in Ontario five years old or older are fully vaccinated with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 87% of the same age group have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine according to the Ontario government.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, is set to make an announcement at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

From Your Site Articles

Justin Trudeau Says This Year Is Ending But The Pandemic Isn't & He Blames Omicron

He wants people to get vaccinated and get boosters.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

As COVID-19 case counts are on the rise in Canada, Justin Trudeau said that while we're saying goodbye to 2021 soon, the pandemic isn't over yet, and Omicron is to blame.

In a tweet posted on December 28, the prime minister said, "The year may be coming to an end — but, with Omicron spreading quickly around the world, it's clear that this pandemic isn't."

Keep Reading Show less

The CDC Just Cut COVID-19 Quarantine & Isolation Times Based On The Omicron Variant

The recommended quarantine time is now less than a week!

Bobhilscher | Dreamstime

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just shortened the recommended isolation period for some people who test positive for COVID-19, as more information comes in about the new Omicron variant.

People in the U.S. who are asymptomatic are now being told to self-isolate for five days instead of the previous 10-day period, the CDC said in a news release on Monday.

Keep Reading Show less

What We Know About Omicron Symptoms & When You Become Contagious, According To Studies

What does "mild" mean, exactly?

Kristijan Aranjos | Dreamstime, @lapublichealth | Instagram

Omicron has seemingly come out of nowhere to change the shape of the pandemic, and that includes shaking up what can be expected from a positive COVID-19 test.

Scientists and doctors are currently racing to study the variant, and while they still don't know everything, early data may offer some insight into how it works. It's also shedding some light on what people mean when they describe Omicron as "mild."

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Is Getting Over 14,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments & Here's When

Bookings opened up at 8 a.m. today.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

Those looking to book a vaccine appointment in Toronto over the holiday break will be able to do so for New Year's weekend.

In a news release posted on December 23, the City of Toronto announced that it will be making over 14,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at City-run clinics from January 1 to 3.

Keep Reading Show less