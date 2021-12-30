Ontario Will Reportedly Give Fourth Doses Of A COVID-19 Vaccine To Nursing Home Residents
Grandma & Grandpa may be able to get a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine soon.
Nursing home residents may be able to receive a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine following the province's surge of COVID-19 cases.
A government source told the Toronto Star that Ontario is set to make an announcement on fourth doses for nursing home residents on Thursday.
"This is one of the many measures the government is putting in place to protect long-term-care residents and staff," the source told the Star.
According to the Star's source, nursing home residents would be eligible three months after their booster shot for another dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Ontario government made third doses available for vulnerable populations such as long-term care homes and some retirement homes in August 2021 and have since upped booster eligibility.
On December 20, booster doses became available to anyone 18 years old and up in the province as a response measure to the climbing case counts and the Omicron variant.
Ontario's daily COVID-19 case counts have broken records four times in a week, with the current record standing from Wednesday with 10,436 reported COVID-19 cases – the highest daily case count since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of December 29 at 10:30 a.m., 81.3% of people in Ontario five years old or older are fully vaccinated with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 87% of the same age group have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine according to the Ontario government.
Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, is set to make an announcement at 3 p.m. on Thursday.