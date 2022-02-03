Sections

covid-19 ontario

Ontario's Top Doctor Says These 3 Health Restrictions Will Be Some Of The Last To Go

You don't want to throw away your mask just yet.

Ontario Editor
Ontario's Top Doctor Says These 3 Health Restrictions Will Be Some Of The Last Ones To Go
Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Doug Ford is now saying that it's time for Ontario to "learn to live" with COVID-19, but what exactly does that mean?

In a press conference on Thursday, Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's medical officer of health, revealed that despite trying to move forward, a few restrictions will still be sticking around for a while.

In fact, wearing a mask might be the last restriction to be lifted, so you don't want to throw away yours just yet.

"Masking protects me, it protects you, but it protects the most vulnerable members of our community from transmission. I think that will probably be the last of the public health measure to go," Moore stated.

On top of that, distancing and hand hygiene also won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

"I think some of the basic tenets that we've learned over the last two years we will maintain, especially going into the fall, of hand hygiene and distancing."

When it comes to vaccine certificates, Moore states that they are currently "waiting for federal guidance on whether their proof of vaccination for international travel will move to three vaccines" before deciding how to move forward with Ontario rules.

However, Moore does state that he "believes over time we won't have proof of immunization necessary to get into certain venues."

"I do think we will also have the addition of an annual vaccine for the next several years just to maintain immune protection against any surges of hospitalizations."

"It will be a journey as a society to come out of this and normalize Omicron," Moore concluded.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

