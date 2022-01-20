Trending Tags

Ontarians Still Need To Show Their Vaccine Certificates & Here's What You Need To Know

You're going to want to keep your enhanced vaccine certificate in your "favourites" photo folder.

Toronto Staff Writer
@fordnationdougford | Instagram, Government of Ontario

If you thought about deleting your enhanced vaccine certificate off of your phone, you may want to think twice.

The Ontario government announced in a handout on January 20 that proof of vaccination is remaining in place for the foreseeable future at select indoor businesses and locations as COVID-19 restrictions begin to loosen.

As of January 4, 2022, the Ontario government mandated that businesses only accept the enhanced vaccine certificated with a QR code as proof of vaccination in tandem with the Verify Ontario app.

Premier Doug Ford confirmed in a press conference on Thursday that two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine is still the benchmark to be considered fully vaccinated and that the requirement will not be bumped to three doses "at this point."

More businesses such as gyms, indoor dining and cinemas will be able to reopen at 50% capacity as of January 31 at 12:01 a.m. So if you plan on grabbing dinner, hitting a pump or catching a flick in the next few months, you'll want to make sure you've downloaded your enhanced certificate before you go. You'll also need to make sure you bring your ID.

To access your enhanced vaccine certificate, you just need your green photo health card information, and you can head over to the Ontario government's provincial booking portal for a quick download. If you have an iPhone and a second device, such as a computer, you can even scan the QR code with your phone and add it to your Apple Wallet.

Since September 2021, proof of vaccination has been required for indoor dining and bars, indoor cinemas and theatres, indoor gyms and other recreational fitness facilities, indoor casino and bingo halls and more. However, under the current Step Two restrictions, most places requiring proof of vaccination are closed until January 31.

Proof of vaccination is not required to enter grocery stores or retail settings or to dine outdoors, along with other settings. Quick stops indoors, like picking up takeout or running in to use the bathroom, also do not require proof of vaccination, according to the Ontario government.

The government announced that on March 14, a majority of measures will be lifted, including all indoor capacity limits. However, proof of vaccination will still be required.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

