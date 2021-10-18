Ontario's Enhanced Vaccine Certificates Are Here But The Website Already Had Issues
If you had trouble downloading your vaccine certificate you might want to try again.
If you tried to download your enhanced vaccine certificate on Monday but were met with an error code, you're not the only one.
Ontario's new vaccine certificates opened up at 6 a.m. for everyone to download on the provincial booking portal but difficulties have already been reported.
A spokesperson from the Ontario Ministry of Health told Narcity there was a "technical issue" on Monday.
"We are currently experiencing high volumes of downloads. A few users experienced a brief technical issue earlier today, which has been resolved."
"It's exciting that so many Ontarians are eager to download their enhanced vaccine receipt with official QR code. We ask everyone to please be patient as they look to download their enhanced vaccine certificate in advance of October 22nd," they said.
Multiple Ontarians took to social media Monday morning to express their frustrations.
One Twitter user looking on the bright side wrote, "Ontario Covid QR Code site is not working too well at the moment. Oh well! Lets keep trying! Doom to work at some point..." along with a picture of the site's error message.
Ontario Covid QR Code site is not working too well at the moment.
Oh well! Lets keep trying!
Doom to work at some point... pic.twitter.com/v3s8sHRpAX
— _|®$€¶H 🤪🇨🇦 (@JosephRLeduc) October 18, 2021
Another Twitter user wasn't as optimistic, writing, "Trying to download my vaccine QR code this morning only to receive the following error: 'Our services aren't available right now.' I feel like that's the message all of Ontario has heard ever since Ford came into office. #onpoli"
Trying to download my vaccine QR code this morning only to receive the following error:
"Our services aren't available right now."
I feel like that's the message all of Ontario has heard ever since Ford came into office. #onpoli
— Mr. Panetta (@MRPanetta11) October 18, 2021
More Twitter users expressed their concerns with another user posting a photo of the same error message.
Ontario: you can't use the third party app to prove you're vaccinated. You gotta use our QR code because it's better.
Also, Ontario: pic.twitter.com/Yyja6Pqjw4
— Rachel Doerrie (@racheldoerrie) October 18, 2021
Ontarians that had trouble downloading their enhanced vaccine certificates may want to try again as the Ministry of Health has confirmed that the issue has been resolved.
