Ontario's Vaccine Passports Are In Effect But The Website Is Already Having Tech Issues
Users are complaining about wait times and maintenance-related outages.
Ontario's vaccine passports officially kicked off today, September 22, which means Ontarians will have to show their proof of vaccination to enter certain settings.
These include public places like restaurants, movie theatres, gyms, sporting events, and other select indoor spaces. Enhanced vaccine certificates with their own QR codes won't officially be available until October 22 when the government rolls out their verifier app, so in the meantime, Ontarians are asked to print off their documents and show their proof of vaxx on paper, or keep a digital copy of their vaxx receipt on their phone.
Good morning, Ontario. Starting today, proof of vaccination is required for select settings. I know this may be to… https://t.co/jHbotOpasL— Doug Ford (@Doug Ford) 1632308404.0
Some Ontarians were too quick for the draw, as one Twitter user shared a screenshot of the website being under maintenance until 8:00 a.m. this Wednesday morning.
Sadly, the Ontario site to download the Vaccine Passport in under maintenance (until 8am). Good start, Guys 🤦♀️ https://t.co/E2G3ajOuo8— MamaBear (@MamaBear) 1632308233.0
"Day 1 one of the vaccine passport program......," another Twitter user wrote, before adding that they (and tagging Premier Ford and Prime Minister Trudeau) "can't get anything right."
On Ontario Health's COVID-19 site, it states that this system could be unavailable to users each week for regular maintenance, which occurs between 11:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. between Tuesday and Wednesday, and again between Saturday and Sunday but until 9:00 a.m.
It also mentions that the website works with "most modern browsers" on both your phone and mobile device, and supported browsers include Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, or the Android native browser.
Another user shared a different screenshot at 8:14 a.m. after the site maintenance was scheduled to end, which flat out revealed that something went wrong with the website entirely.
Vaccine passport website is down. 🤦♀️ Figures… #vaccinepassport https://t.co/UOjoaANlVo— Lisa @fabfrugalmama (@Lisa @fabfrugalmama) 1632313891.0
"Sorry, something went wrong," the advisory wrote. "Sorry for the inconvenience. We're working on it."
Another issue Ontarians were experiencing this morning was long waits in the vaccine receipt queue on the website, with this Reddit user sharing that there were 3,919,568 users waiting to access their COVID-19 immunization records.
The screenshot points out, however, that the last status update was at 12:51:44 a.m., which would have been right during the middle of the site's maintenance hours.
We tried it for ourselves and were directed to this online queue after entering all the info required to obtain proof of vaxx.
One commenter on the thread said it only took them five minutes to get their pdf copy of their proof of vaccination records.
If the site gives you trouble, Ontarians can also check out this volunteer-run app that will download your COVID-19 immunization records right to your phone, and with an easy-to-scan QR code.
Narcity reached out to the Ministry of Health and the Ford government for comment but did not hear back before this article went to press.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
