Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
vaccine passport

Ontario's ​Vaccine Passport Can Be Saved On Your Phone & Here's How I Did It In 5 Minutes

A new tool lets you store your vaccine certificate as an image, a PDF file, or as a card in your Apple Wallet.

Ontario's ​Vaccine Passport Can Be Saved On Your Phone & Here's How I Did It In 5 Minutes
Imaan Sheikh | Narcity, Imaan Sheikh | Narcity

Starting Wednesday, September 22, Ontarians are expected to show their proof of vaxx to enter certain non-essential businesses and settings. However, because enhanced vaccine certificates with QR codes won't come into effect in the province until October 22, a team of volunteer software engineers and medical professionals created a tool that lets you store your proof of vaccination on your phone with a QR code.

"No personal data is sent to the internet. [The] QR code is for verification only, with no personal info," the team behind the tool told CTV News.

I tried the tool and am happy to report it was easy to use — it only took me five minutes to save my vaccine certificate to my phone as a PDF, an image, and a card in my Apple Wallet. Here's how you can do it.

1. Grab your health card and visit this link on your phone's browser to begin.

2. Click on the "Go to Ontario Ministry of Health" button. You'll be redirected to the government's proof of vaccine portal.

Imaan Sheikh | Narcity

3. Scroll to the bottom of the page and check off the "Terms of use" box.

4. Click "Continue."

Imaan Sheikh | Narcity

5. Fill out the following form using your date of birth, health card info, and postal code. Click "Continue."

Imaan Sheikh | Narcity

6. Next, you'll get two options: one for booking a vaxx appointment, and another to access your vaccine receipts.

Click on the yellow box to get your receipts.

Imaan Sheikh | Narcity

Receipts for both your doses will be available for download.

7. Click "Continue" on either option to save it to your phone or iCloud as a PDF file.

I only saved my receipt for the second dose.

Imaan Sheikh | Narcity

Here's what your vaccine certificate will look like:

Imaan Sheikh | Narcity

8. Now that you have it saved, go back to this link and select the PDF file from your phone.

Imaan Sheikh | Narcity

9. Next, you'll get to save it as an image or add it to your Apple Wallet. I first downloaded mine as an image.

Imaan Sheikh | Narcity

But because I use my Apple Wallet pretty much every day, I went ahead with the "Add to wallet" to make accessing the vaxx pass even faster on the go.

The following card was added to my Apple Wallet.

It contained no private data except my name, the vaccine I took, and the date it was administered. Plus, a QR code!

Imaan Sheikh | Narcity

I scanned the QR code from another phone to test it out.

Imaan Sheikh | Narcity

And it worked! I had my proof of vaxx in three forms — a PDF, an image, and an Apple Wallet card — within five minutes tops.

You Can Get 20% Off Hudson's Bay If You Get Vaccinated At Woodbine Mall In Toronto Today

Roll up your sleeve for discounts.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime, Hudson's Bay | Google Maps

Hudson's Bay is offering 20% off to anyone who gets vaccinated at Woodbine Mall in Etobicoke today to celebrate the opening of its new vaccine clinic.

Mayor John Tory announced in a statement on Tuesday that residents would receive a discount on all in-store purchases at the new location.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Libraries Will Now Help Print Your Vaccine Certificate For Free If You're Confused

Vaccine certificates start on September 22.

Masonlee001 | Dreamstime

Ontario libraries are now offering to help residents print off their vaccine certificates ahead of the policy's installation on Wednesday.

Public libraries in Hamilton, Barrie and Toronto announced that their branches will be offering free printing services to fully vaccinated residents looking to obtain their vaccination records.

Keep Reading Show less

Doug Ford Just Congratulated Trudeau & Is Urging Unity After The 'Divisive Election'

He also addressed concerns about the vaccine certificate coming this week.

fordnation | Twitter

Premier Doug Ford is urging unity following the federal election that took place on September 20.

In a statement on Tuesday, the premier congratulated Trudeau and the rest of the federal leaders for campaigning for important issues.

Keep Reading Show less

11-Year-Old Sudbury Boy Is Missing & Police Are Asking For Help To Find Him

Police are requesting public assistance.

SudburyPolice | Twitter

Sudbury Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy named Phoenix Berti and are now asking for the public's help.

Police reported the boy missing in a tweet at 11:24 p.m. on Monday night.

Keep Reading Show less