Ontario's Vaccine Passport Can Be Saved On Your Phone & Here's How I Did It In 5 Minutes
A new tool lets you store your vaccine certificate as an image, a PDF file, or as a card in your Apple Wallet.
Starting Wednesday, September 22, Ontarians are expected to show their proof of vaxx to enter certain non-essential businesses and settings. However, because enhanced vaccine certificates with QR codes won't come into effect in the province until October 22, a team of volunteer software engineers and medical professionals created a tool that lets you store your proof of vaccination on your phone with a QR code.
"No personal data is sent to the internet. [The] QR code is for verification only, with no personal info," the team behind the tool told CTV News.
I tried the tool and am happy to report it was easy to use — it only took me five minutes to save my vaccine certificate to my phone as a PDF, an image, and a card in my Apple Wallet. Here's how you can do it.
1. Grab your health card and visit this link on your phone's browser to begin.
2. Click on the "Go to Ontario Ministry of Health" button. You'll be redirected to the government's proof of vaccine portal.
3. Scroll to the bottom of the page and check off the "Terms of use" box.
4. Click "Continue."
5. Fill out the following form using your date of birth, health card info, and postal code. Click "Continue."
6. Next, you'll get two options: one for booking a vaxx appointment, and another to access your vaccine receipts.
Click on the yellow box to get your receipts.
Receipts for both your doses will be available for download.
7. Click "Continue" on either option to save it to your phone or iCloud as a PDF file.
I only saved my receipt for the second dose.
Here's what your vaccine certificate will look like:
8. Now that you have it saved, go back to this link and select the PDF file from your phone.
9. Next, you'll get to save it as an image or add it to your Apple Wallet. I first downloaded mine as an image.
But because I use my Apple Wallet pretty much every day, I went ahead with the "Add to wallet" to make accessing the vaxx pass even faster on the go.
The following card was added to my Apple Wallet.
It contained no private data except my name, the vaccine I took, and the date it was administered. Plus, a QR code!
I scanned the QR code from another phone to test it out.
And it worked! I had my proof of vaxx in three forms — a PDF, an image, and an Apple Wallet card — within five minutes tops.