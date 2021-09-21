Trending Tags

Ontario Libraries Will Now Help Print Your Vaccine Certificate For Free If You're Confused

Vaccine certificates start on September 22.

Masonlee001 | Dreamstime

Ontario libraries are now offering to help residents print off their vaccine certificates ahead of the policy's installation on Wednesday.

Public libraries in Hamilton, Barrie and Toronto announced that their branches will be offering free printing services to fully vaccinated residents looking to obtain their vaccination records.

Residents are instructed to inform library staff that they're printing vaccine receipts upon arrival so they can waive the fee and guide them through the process if need be.

Hamilton Public Library is even offering to laminate people's proof of vaccination so long as they bring their health cards with them.

If you're still confused about how to obtain your proof of vaccination, all libraries have instructions on their website. On top of this, the Hamilton Public Library has stated that they will have staff on the scene to be able to help.

Starting on September 22, 2021, Ontarians will need to provide proof of vaccination to access high-risk indoor spaces such as restaurants, gyms, casinos and movie theatres. However, libraries are not included in this list.

