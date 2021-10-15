Ontario's Vaccine Certificate QR Codes Are Now Available & Here's Who Can Get It First
Some residents can even download it today!
Ontario's new vaccine certificate QR codes are launching today, but only some people will be able to access them at first.
The Ontario government announced that to keep the user experience "smooth" for everyone, they will be giving out access in three waves based on birthdates.
Individuals born from January to April will be able to access the portal as of midnight on October 15. Those with birthdates from May to August will be able to access it on October 16 and individuals born from September through December will be able to access it on October 17.
On October 18 at 6 a.m, everyone will be able to access the portal to download their QR vaccine certificate.
To download your enhanced vaccine certificate, you'll need your green photo health card and will need to be fully vaccinated, having had 14 days pass from your last COVID-19 vaccine dose. The code can be downloaded from the provincial booking portal.
Expired green photo health cards will also be accepted, according to the Ontario government.
How does it work?
The enhanced vaccine certificates have an official QR code and only contain "essential information," according to a press release. Health card numbers are not included in new enhanced vaccine certificates. However, they do include the Ontario and Canada logo and are built to the SMART Health Card standard.
Businesses will be able to use the Verify Ontario app to scan customers' QR codes to verify their proof of vaccination. However, customers will still be required to show a piece of ID along with their QR codes.
The Verify Ontario app for businesses is now available for download.
Do I have to use it?
If you are a fan of your current vaccine receipt and don't want to download another enhanced vaccine certificate, you can continue using it.
The new enhanced vaccine certificate can be downloaded electronically or printed, and according to the Ontario government, businesses will accept both.
However, regardless of the method you choose, proof of vaccination needs to be shown at select locations including indoor dining, cinemas, gyms and more.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.