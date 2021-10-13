Ontario's Proof Of Vaccine Portal Won't Work If You're Travelling Outside Of North America
The Ontario government is currently working on a fix.
If you're travelling outside of North America and forget to download your proof of vaccination, you may be in trouble.
Alexandra Hilkene, press secretary for the Ministry of Health, confirmed to Narcity that Ontario's proof of vaccination portal was restricted to use within North America following reports of Canadians being unable to access the portal while travelling.
"Access to Ontario's vaccine portal was restricted to North America to increase security, since Ontarians were previously only using the portal to book vaccine appointments in the province."
However, Hilkene says, "with the introduction of proof of vaccination, Ontario will broaden portal access beyond North America to support Ontarians abroad."
Although the Ontario government is working on a solution, Hilkene says that "Ontarians should download their proof of vaccination before they travel within or outside Canada."
If you do forget to download your proof of vaccination, Hilkene says, "everyone who provided their email address at point of vaccination will have a copy in their inbox that can be accessed without visiting the portal."
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.