Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Travel
canada travel restrictions

Canada’s Travel Restrictions Will Officially Stay In Place Until At Least November 21

Existing border measures and entry requirements will be sticking around.👇

Canada’s Travel Restrictions Will Officially Stay In Place Until At Least November 21
@flyei | Instagram, @aircanada | Instagram

Canada's existing travel restrictions and entry requirements will remain in effect for another nine weeks, Health Canada has confirmed.

In a notice shared on Sunday, September 19, the government agency revealed that the country's current border measures will stay the same until November 21 at the earliest.

"As of September 7, 2021, fully vaccinated travellers from any country can enter Canada for discretionary reasons, if they meet specific requirements," the federal agency explained.

Fully vaccinated travellers must continue to show proof that they've received the full course of a Health Canada approved vaccine at least 14 days prior to arriving in the country.

Anybody entering Canada must continue to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the 72 hours before arrival in Canada, or a positive test taken between 14 and 180 days before arrival.

Unvaccinated or partially-vaccinated travellers are still subject to quarantine and COVID-19 testing pre-arrival, on day one and on day eight.

Everybody who enters Canada must submit their details and all required COVID-19 documentation electronically via the ArriveCAN app.

Further details about which — if any — of these COVID-19 travel measures may be dropped from November 21 onwards are yet to be revealed.

*This article's cover image is for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

US Senators Are Begging Biden To Open The Canada-US Border & Let In Fully Vaxxed Canadians

Some American politicians want fully vaccinated Canadians to be allowed in before October.

Ken Lund | Flickr, Oksanaphoto | Dreamstime

American politicians are calling for the Canada-U.S. border to open for fully vaccinated Canadians and they want it to happen soon.

U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, Jon Tester, Angus King, Debbie Stabenow, Gary Peters, Kirsten Gillibrand and Amy Klobuchar sent a letter to President Joe Biden on September 17 urging his government to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to travel to the U.S. by land.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Airports Want You To Remember These 5 Things Before You Fly This Fall

Some airports look pretty different now that international travellers are back!👇

@yvrairport | Instagram, Ronniechua | Dreamstime

Canada's travel rules have changed a lot over the past year and there are several things the country's major airports want you to know before you take to the skies once again.

In addition to longer wait times, capacity limits and COVID-19 public health requirements, travellers should expect delays both on and off the plane.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Travel Restrictions Got A Major Update Today & Here's What You Should Know

Fully vaxxed travellers from abroad can return to Canada for non-essential reasons. ✈️

Zhukovsky | Dreamstime, @yvrairport | Instagram

Perhaps the biggest update to Canada's travel restrictions so far has come into effect as of Tuesday, September 7.

Fully vaccinated travellers from across the world (with just a few exceptions) will be welcomed back into the country for non-essential purposes, including tourism, sightseeing and visiting friends and family.

Keep Reading Show less

Pearson Airport Wants You To Know These 6 Things Before New Travel Rules Kick In This Week

The border opens to international travellers on September 7!

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

Starting on September 7, Canada will open its border to fully vaccinated residents from all over the world for discretionary purposes.

However, there are some things that Toronto Pearson Airport wants you to know before these new changes kick in.

Keep Reading Show less