Canadians Who Refuse To Wear A Mask On Planes & In Airports Can Get Fined Up To $5K

The rule applies to all travellers flying to and within Canada. 😷

@yvrairport | Instagram, @canborder | Instagram

If you're preparing to catch a flight this fall, now is a good time to brush up on Canada's travel restrictions!

In a notice shared on September 21, Transport Canada reminded passengers that face coverings must be worn in all Canadian airports and on all planes flying to and within the country.

The government agency warned that "failure to do so may result in fines of up to $5,000."

The feds say that all air operators in Canada are required to notify passengers of the mask mandate and "receive confirmation that they have a face covering as early as possible during their journey."

Officials say that those without a face covering "won't be allowed to enter the restricted areas of the airport and continue with your journey," either.

Masks are required at all security screening checkpoints, at boarding gates, in communal areas in the airport and during flights when physical distancing isn't possible.

There are some exceptions to this rule, however. This includes children under 2 years old, those who are unable to remove a face covering without assistance and people who provide a medical certificate certifying that they are unable to wear a face mask for a medical reason.

