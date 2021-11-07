Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
canada travel restrictions

COVID-19 Testing Requirements At Canada's Border Are Being 'Actively Looked At'

Dr. Tam says travel requirements for fully vaccinated travellers need to be reconsidered.👇

COVID-19 Testing Requirements At Canada's Border Are Being 'Actively Looked At'
Amyinlondon | Dreamstime, @canborder | Instagram

Canada's top doctor has confirmed that officials are "actively" discussing potential changes to COVID-19 testing requirements at the Canadian border.

Speaking on Friday, November 5, Dr. Theresa Tam said that restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers need to be re-examined, particularly for short trips across the border.

She said the current policy — which requires all travellers to show proof of a negative pre-entry molecular COVID-19 test — is being "actively looked at."

The rule has been a point of contention since the U.S. announced that it would reopen to eligible international visitors from November 8. This is because molecular tests, which include PCR tests, can be pretty costly to purchase.

It applies to all discretionary travellers entering Canada, regardless of their vaccination status, as well as those crossing the border for 72 hours or less in total.

"Just to reassure everybody, we are looking at that quite carefully," Tam said during Friday's briefing, per CTV News.

Federal officials previously said that pre-arrival testing had "proven to be one of the more effective requirements" for travellers and that maintaining the rules would be "a very effective protection for Canadians."

However, Tam admitted, "I do think that all this needs to be re-examined, as we are doing with all of the border measures moving ahead."

No changes will be made before Monday, when the U.S. border will fully reopen to fully vaccinated Canadians for the first time since March 2020.

The same day, the top doctor revealed that she doesn't think Canada is "out of the woods" when it comes to COVID-19, adding that the country is likely to be in a "better position" by spring 2022.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

International Flights Into Canada Can Land At Way More Airports Across The Country This Month

From the west coast to the east! ✈️

@ylwkelowna | Instagram, @yyjairport | Instagram

Anyone arriving via an international flight into Canada has way more options about where to land come later this month.

The government just announced that eight more airports all across the country have been approved to take international passengers in, putting the full list at 18 airports.

Keep Reading Show less

Cruise Ships Are No Longer Banned In Canadian Waters & It's Good News For The Upcoming Season

The ban was put in place in February 2021.

Gino Rigucci | Dreamstime

The government of Canada has officially lifted its ban on cruise ships in Canadian waters, and the economy should get a pretty good boost from it.

On Monday, November 1, the one-year ban on cruise ships that was originally announced on February 4, 2021, was lifted by Transport Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

6 Things Canadians Should Remember Before Crossing The US Border When It Fully Reopens

The border will reopen to fully vaccinated tourists as of November 8. 🇨🇦🇺🇸

@canborder | Instagram, Amyinlondon | Dreamstime

With the U.S. border set to fully reopen to Canadians for the first time in almost 20 months, there are a number of rules, restrictions and recommendations to be aware of before Monday, November 8.

From testing requirements and associated costs to the regulations for returning home to Canada, here's what you need to check before driving or flying to the United States.

Keep Reading Show less

Officials Warn That The Canada-US Land Border Will Have Long Wait Times When Travel Restarts

Travellers are being asked to "exercise patience."

Oksanaphoto | Dreamstime

American officials have a warning for Canadian travellers who are planning to cross the Canada-U.S. land border when restrictions lift in early November.

On October 29, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released more details about the reopening of the border and said travel volumes and wait times are expected to increase when non-essential travel restarts.

Keep Reading Show less